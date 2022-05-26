 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NAU ROUNDUP

NAU ROUNDUP: Nur reaches NCAA in 10K, others advance at West Regional

NAU Abdi Nur

Northern Arizona runner Abdihamid Nur (406) competes in the 10K at the NCAA West Regional Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

 ADRIANNA CANDELARIA, NAU Athletics

Northern Arizona distance runner Abdihamid Nur left no doubt when rounding the track at the NCAA West Regional on Wednesday that he would punch his ticket to Eugene in the championship, winning the men's regional 10K with a time of 28:45.90, while David Dunlap (20.68) and George Kusche (3:45.72) advanced to the men's 200-meter and 1500m quarterfinal on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Earlier on the track, Dunlap (10.61) ran in the men's 100m dash to finish 40th overall, while Theo Quax (3:46.46) and Caleb Easton (3:47.51) respectively placed 26th and 33rd in the men's 1500m. Trenton Givens (13.95) narrowly missed the quarterfinal qualifying slot for the men's 110m hurdles.

Meanwhile, in the field, Trevor Hook (60.86m) finished 32nd in the men's javelin, Jack Murphy (56.88m) placed 44th in the men's hammer, Jake Arnold (17.46m) finished 37th in the men's shot put and Mitchell Effing (7.31) finished 35th in the men's long jump.

The women were set to begin competition on Thursday.

