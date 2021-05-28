NAU Roundup: Nur reaches national championship meet

In addition to winning five Big Sky titles during the 2020-21 year, the Lumberjacks saw 10 of 12 Big Sky-sponsored teams place in the top four. Eight of 12 teams that competed in 2020-21 placed in the top two of their respective sports -- a significant accomplishment given the challenges of competing during the pandemic.

"We are all especially pleased that NAU Athletics was able to deliver this accomplishment during President Cheng's final year at NAU," Marlow said. "Without her unwavering support in creating a safe environment for our student-athletes to compete, we would not have been able to FINISH what we started so many months ago."

The Lumberjack men, buoyed by the outdoor track and field team's championship two weeks ago, claimed their Big Sky record 17th All-Sport Trophy and seventh consecutive overall, going back to the 2013-14 year. No Big Sky school has won more than four straight men's trophies.

Meanwhile, Northern Arizona's women's programs moved into a tie with Weber State for most All-Sport Trophies with their ninth all-time. The Lumberjack women have now earned three of the last four trophies coinciding with the department's recent run of sweeping both since 2016-17.