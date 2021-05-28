NAU Roundup: Nur reaches national championship meet

It was an exciting first day at E.B. Cushing Stadium Wednesday as freshman Abdihmid Nur punched his ticket to Eugene, Oregon, for the 2021 Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.
The Northern Arizona athlete ran a tactical race, maneuvering his way through the pack as they lapped the track before crossing the finish line with a time of 29:14.43 to secure the 11th slot in the men's 10,000-meter event.
The top 12 in the race moved to nationals.
Junior Ryan Raff competed in the event as well, navigating the pack early on, but ultimately finished 34th in the at the West Regional with a time of 30:34.61.
Earlier in the day, senior Cade Burks ran a time of 3:45.59 in the men's 1500m, placing 21st overall in the preliminary round. Burks will now advance to today's semi-final round.
Sophomore Theo Quax (3:47.10) and freshman Caleb Easton (4:00.90) also competed in the 1500m, finishing 29th and 47th respectively.
Senior Ryan Lanley and freshman Kang Nyoak ran the 800. Lanley finished the race with a time of 1:52.33 to cap his season ranked 40th in the region, while Nyoak ran 1:53.29 to end his season in 43rd.
Meanwhile, freshman Mitchell Effing kicked off Wednesday's field events for the Lumberjacks with the men's long jump, reaching a mark of 7.19 meters, to finish 37th in the region.
Three Northern Arizona men also entered the shot put ring Wednesday. Seniors Nicholas Coghill and Parker Joens threw 17.90m and 17.83m to sequentially finish 27th and 28th. Additionally, sophomore Jake Arnold ended his season ranked 38th in the region after throwing 16.80 meters.
Joens will be back to throw the discus on Friday.
Awards
After the dust settled on the most challenging of years, Northern Arizona Athletics emerged above the rest in sweeping the Big Sky Conference All-Sport Trophies for the sixth time in school history. It also marks the third time in the last four years (trophies were not awarded for 2019-20) that the Lumberjacks claimed both the men's and women's All-Sport Trophies.
"This year in particular, the Big Sky Conference All-Sports Trophy is a testament to the resilience and determination of our student-athletes," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow. "An unprecedented degree of teamwork, both within our Athletic Department and the campus community, was essential in achieving this recognition."
For Northern Arizona Athletics, the Lumberjacks' sixth sweep of the trophies is more than the rest of the conference combined having earned both trophies previously in 1996-97, 1999-2000, 2013-14, 2016-17 and 2017-18. Weber State and former conference member Boise State each swept the All-Sport Trophies on two occasions.
In addition to winning five Big Sky titles during the 2020-21 year, the Lumberjacks saw 10 of 12 Big Sky-sponsored teams place in the top four. Eight of 12 teams that competed in 2020-21 placed in the top two of their respective sports -- a significant accomplishment given the challenges of competing during the pandemic.
"We are all especially pleased that NAU Athletics was able to deliver this accomplishment during President Cheng's final year at NAU," Marlow said. "Without her unwavering support in creating a safe environment for our student-athletes to compete, we would not have been able to FINISH what we started so many months ago."
The Lumberjack men, buoyed by the outdoor track and field team's championship two weeks ago, claimed their Big Sky record 17th All-Sport Trophy and seventh consecutive overall, going back to the 2013-14 year. No Big Sky school has won more than four straight men's trophies.
Meanwhile, Northern Arizona's women's programs moved into a tie with Weber State for most All-Sport Trophies with their ninth all-time. The Lumberjack women have now earned three of the last four trophies coinciding with the department's recent run of sweeping both since 2016-17.
The Lumberjacks dominated the women's All-Sport Trophy standings, finishing with a year score of 9.286 -- significantly ahead of Weber State's runner-up total of 7.375.
The women's cross country team got the year rolling, albeit in delayed fashion due to the fall sport postponement to the spring as a result of COVID-19, with their 22nd all-time Big Sky Championship. They proceeded to place 11th at the NCAA Cross Country Championships.
The Lumberjacks would go on to claim two more Big Sky titles on the women's side with tennis winning their second consecutive conference tournament championship -- and earning the league's auto bid to the NCAA Tournament -- and outdoor track and field posting the third highest point total in league history to hoist the trophy for the 12th time.
Northern Arizona soccer placed first in the Big Sky Southeast Division, and was second among all teams in the regular season, while the golf team also placed second. The team's 5-1-1 conference record (.786) was the program's best since going 6-0-1 (.929) in 2010. The golf program earned their best conference finish since winning the title in 2015.
The volleyball team also placed fourth and reached the conference semifinals for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.
Similarly, on the men's side, the Lumberjacks finished strong, winning the conference's final two championships. The men's tennis team successfully defended their Big Sky Championship, going undefeated in regular season.
Following suit, the men's outdoor track & field team put a stamp on the year with their 23rd all-time conference title. Heading into the meet, Northern Arizona found itself second in the Men's All-Sport Trophy standings by more than a point behind Southern Utah. The outdoor track & field championship – coupled with the Thunderbirds' seventh-place finish – elevated the Lumberjack men to the top with a final score of 8.9.
While the men's cross country team was the conference runner-up this spring, it captured its fourth Division I National Championship in the last five seasons in commanding fashion. The team total of 60 points was the best champion score since 2005 and the Lumberjacks became the first men's team to place four runners in the top 10 at the NCAA Championship since 2003.
On the gridiron, Northern Arizona football tied for third in the Big Sky standings with a 3-2 record during the abbreviated spring season.
The All-Sports Trophies recognize the top performing school in the Big Sky based on their performance in the league sports they sponsor. Points are awarded only in conference-sponsored sports. Points are awarded on the basis of regular-season standings in basketball, soccer, football, tennis, softball and volleyball and on the basis of conference tournament/championship results in all other sports.
Institutional scores are calculated by dividing total points by the number of Big Sky sponsored sports the institution sponsors. Adjustments were made for the 2020-21 standings to reflect sports that were played in divisions and football teams that did not compete.
Final 2020-21 Big Sky Conference Men's All-Trophy Standings:
1. Northern Arizona – 8.9
2. Southern Utah – 8.4
3. Weber State – 8.083
4. Montana State – 7.125
5. Eastern Washington – 6.4
6. Idaho State – 6.2
7. Montana – 5.75
8. Idaho – 5.417
9. Portland State – 4.875
10. Sacramento State – 3.7
11. Northern Colorado – 2.375
Final 2020-21 Big Sky Conference Women's All-Trophy Standings:
1. Northern Arizona – 9.286
2. Weber State – 7.375
3. Idaho – 7.0
4. Montana State – 6.583
5. Southern Utah – 6.0
6. Northern Colorado – 5.643
7. Montana – 4.563
8. Eastern Washington – 4.429
T9. Idaho State – 4.375
T9. Sacramento State – 4.375
11. Portland State – 4.313