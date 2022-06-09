NAU ROUNDUP: Nur races to bronze finish in 10,000m title race to end track season

The Northern Arizona men gave impressive performances Wednesday at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, as Abdihamid Nur added a 10,000-meter bronze medal to his collection, David Dunlap earned All-American Second Team honors in the 200m and George Kusche qualified for 1500m finals.

Nur made it to the podium with a season-best time of 28:14.51 to earn first-team All-American status and score six points for the Lumberjacks.

With approximately two laps remaining in his race, Nur positioned himself near the front with Alex Maier of Oklahoma State and Dylan Jacobs of Notre Dame. At the bell lap, Nur started to switch gears, with Jacobs staying hot on his trail, running almost shoulder to shoulder. The two continued to turn up the heat until Jacobs eventually pulled away and crossed the line first to finish with a time of 28:12.32.

Earlier, Dunlap, the first Northern Arizona men's sprinter to compete at the outdoor championship meet since 2016, gave his all to place 15th overall in the 200m semifinal with a time of 20.51.

Meanwhile, the men's 1500m was a fight from the gun, as Kusche battled for positioning out of the gate. With a 700-meter split of 1:43.85, Kusche found his groove near the front of the pack and prepared for the bell lap. He split the last 400 meters of the race in 55.50, just missing the fifth automatic advancing slot, but was just fast enough to grab the last qualifying time slot with 3:39.67.

Kusche will compete in the Friday final at 6:12 p.m.

