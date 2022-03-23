NAU ROUNDUP: Nur named USTFCCCA National Men's Track Athlete of the Year

Three-time All-American Abdihamid Nur was named the USTFCCCA National Men's Track Athlete of the Year, the association announced Monday.

Nur earned individual titles in the 3,000-meter (7:59.88) and 5,000m (13:19.01) races at NCAA national championship meet earlier this month.

Nur's NCAA 5K time of 13:19.01 ranked ninth in collegiate history and set a new meet record in the process, while his 3K time to qualify for the national meet of 7:40.66 broke the Big Sky Conference record, UW facility record, ranked fifth-fastest in NCAA history and was the fastest ever on an oversized track.

The redshirt sophomore was a Big Sky champ this season, placing first in the mile with a time of 4:03.98 and earning gold as a member of a relay team. Nur set a personal record of 3:55.94 in the mile earlier this season as well.

Nur is now the second Lumberjacks male athlete to earn the award after Tyler Day in 2020, and the third athlete in program history, with Johanna Nilsson earning the indoor season honor in 2006.

Women's track and field

Elise Stearns was named the conference athlete of the week after opening the outdoor season with the 12th-fastest NCAA 1500m time of the season of 4:25.30.

Stearns also currently ranks fifth in the NCAA West Region.

The recognition is the first conference athlete of the week award of her career.

Women's tennis

Returning home with a split of their pair of matches in Northern California, the Lumberjacks host two Big Sky rivals who sit in the top half of the conference standings this week.

Idaho State (6-3, 2-0 Big Sky) visits Northern Arizona (3-7, 1-1) this morning, with Eastern Washington (3-8, 2-2) set to take on the Lumberjacks on Sunday afternoon as part of a doubleheader with the Northern Arizona men's tennis team.

The Bengals head to Flagstaff for the second consecutive season, and the Eagles will face the Lumberjacks for the first time since 2019. Northern Arizona and Eastern Washington just missed playing one another in last season's Big Sky tournament title match, as the Eagles won the North Division with a 4-0 record before falling in the semifinals to the Weber State Wildcats, 4-2.

Entering the week with a 19-match home win streak dating back to the 2018-19 season, and a 27-match home win streak over Big Sky opponents, the Lumberjacks are looking for their first back-to-back wins of the season.

The victim of three 4-3 losses this season, Northern Arizona is looking to build off its 5-2 Friday win at Sacramento. Gina Dittmann enters the week on a six-match win streak, now holding 21 career victories at No. 1 singles.

