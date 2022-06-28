NAU ROUNDUP: Nur makes Team USA with stellar 5K time

Northern Arizona runner Abdihamid Nur earned a spot on Team USA with a third-place performance in the men's 5,000-meter race at the USATF Championships over the weekend.

Nur posted a 5K time of 13:08.63 -- his second sub-13:10 effort this year -- to make his first appearance on the USA World Championship team. Nur also became the second men's athlete on the All-Time, All-Dates Collegiate Chart with multiple sub-13:10 races in the 5K.

Teammate Nico Young placed eighth in the men's 5K in 13:19.15 Sunday, while David Dunlap finished 13th (20.53) in the men's 200m semifinal race.

Nur and Northern Arizona graduate Brooke Andersen, who earned a women's hammer slot on Team USA earlier this week, will return to Eugene, Oregon, for the USATF World Championships starting July 15.

Men's basketball

Just shy of the one-year anniversary of the NCAA adopting the name, image, likeness (NIL) policy, Northern Arizona junior Jalen Cone and redshirt sophomore Carson Towt recently returned from their trip to Atlanta, where the first-ever NIL Summit presented by INFLCR took place at the College Football Hall of Fame.

"I want to thank Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow and the NAU Athletic Department for their continued commitment toward our student-athletes," said men's basketball coach Shane Burcar. "Jalen and Carson were among hundreds of student-athletes across the country who had the opportunity to learn about building their platforms at the summit, and this wouldn't have been made possible without the support here in Flagstaff."

While NIL "controversies" have dominated the headlines recently, the summit shed a positive light on NIL opportunities for all of the participants.

Messages about branding, content, networking and staying true to yourself were constant among the dozens of speakers who ranged from current student-athletes to former professional athletes to CEOs and influencers.

The NIL Summit was designed to give student-athletes a platform to converge on to share ideas and collaborate alongside brands and organizations that are shaping the future of college athletics. Through mediums including speaker panels and hands-on-workshops, the attendees learned how to use their platforms to leverage their name, image and likeness.

"The main takeaway for me was networking, and really just opening and expanding your mind to ideas; being creative in what makes you different from everyone else," Cone said. "Of course they harped on building your following and posting more content, but they taught us how to reach out to companies whether that's through LinkedIn or on social media if you find a CEO or someone in marketing. Don't be afraid to reach out."

"No one really knows what they're doing. You just have to start out, plot who you are and pivot from there," Towt added. "Even the big-time athletes, everyone is just normal people and we're all in the same boat. You have to find out what the demand is in the market for you. There's a hope that whether you're at a mid-major, low-major, NAIA, any level, you can take advantage of NIL."

For both Cone and Towt, the message was clear: Branding is important and you have to stay true to who you are.

"Everyone has unique talents, personality traits and experiences," Towt said. "It comes down to sharing it and (the content) will find the right audience. A lot of it is staying true to yourself and showcasing your personality. It might not be a hit right away, but if you use your creative juices and put out some content, it'll eventually hit and it will gain traction, and that's what I'm excited about for my personal content."

Speakers included executives from Wasserman and Meta, as well as individuals such as Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis and ESPN's LaChina Robinson.

But for the Lumberjack duo, the highlight was none other than Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow. Tebow, currently an ESPN personality, co-founded Campus Legends, an organization that presents student-athletes with opportunities to profit from NIL.

"Every speaker was great, but Tim Tebow was very authentic," Cone said. "I've followed Tim Tebow for a long time and there are a lot of stories about him, but he really is all of that. The way he walks, the way he talks. He's one of the most genuine people I've ever met, and if I could have someone in my close circle for the rest of my life, it would be him because he carries so much wisdom."

