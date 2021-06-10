NAU Roundup: Nur finishes third at NCAAs

The pairing's final match of the season against Ashley Lahey and Lisa Zaar of the No. 5-ranked Pepperdine Waves went unfinished at 4-4 in the NCAA Tournament last month.

Originally slated to compete in the Jerry Colangelo Classic a year ago, the Lumberjacks will take part in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame event versus San Diego on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The third annual Jerry Colangelo Classic will also feature premier match-ups between Gonzaga and Texas Tech, USC and Georgia Tech and Grand Canyon versus San Francisco during the one-day quadrupleheader at Phoenix Suns Arena.

"Any time you're associated with Mr. Colangelo, who I consider one of the biggest sports names in Arizona, it's an honor," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said. "To be invited to this event, it means a lot to NAU Basketball. The other seven teams there are exceptional as well, and the opportunity for our guys to play at the home of the Phoenix Suns, who are making a run to an NBA championship, is one that we're looking forward to. We hope to have a lot of Blue and Gold Lumberjack fans in the crowd."