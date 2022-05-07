NAU ROUNDUP: Nur breaks 5k collegiate record Friday

Competing with some of the world's fastest runners, the stage was set for Northern Arizona athletes Abdihamid Nur and Nico Young to make history at Friday night's Sound Running Track Meet in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Running a 13:06.32, Nur broke Henry Rono's 5K collegiate record of 13:08.4 set in 1978.

Young came through the line at 13:11.30, the third-fastest collegiate time behind Nur's run in the same race and Rono's formerly 44-year-old record. With former Lumberjacks Luis Grijalva (13:13.14, 2021) and Diego Estrada (13:15.33, 2013) entering the night ranked No. 3 and 5 on the all-time collegiate 5,000-meter list, Northern Arizona now holds four of the top seven fastest times in the event.

The mark was the longest-standing collegiate track and field record and set the world record at the time.

In a field consisting of Olympians, Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Joe Klecker, as well as 17-time NCAA champion Edward Cheserek, Nur and Young quickly found their place near the front and stayed there throughout.

Nur and Young settled into the top five, where they would remain for the extent of the race. Led by a pair of pacers, including former Lumberjack Geordie Beamish, Nur and Young set out on a blazing pace with splits of roughly 63 seconds or faster for just about each lap.

Also running in the 5000m Friday night, Northern Arizona's Drew Bosley set a new personal best with a 13:25.90 in the race, beating his previous PR of 13:26.19 set indoors and smashing his outdoor personal best of 13:42.32 set in his lone run in the event last month. George Kusche also competed in the event, running a 13:48.91.

A few hours before Northern Arizona's quartet took the line in the 5000m, Theo Quax competed in the second heat of the men's 1500m and just missed matching his personal best of 3:39.84 set at 2019 Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California. Quax finished the race at 3:39.85, beating his season best of 3:41.32, which was set nearly a month ago at this year's edition of the Bryan Clay Invitational.

While the time cannot officially be counted in the NCAA rankings this season due to the field of competition having noncollegiate runners, the mark would have placed Quax 35th in the nation and 23rd in the NCAA West Region. Additionally, Quax moved up to second among New Zealand runners in 2022 after entering the meet in third with his previous season best.

Northern Arizona's track and field team now turns its attention to the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, set for Wednesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 14 at Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho.

