NAU ROUNDUP: Nur, 4 former Lumberjacks set for 2022 World Athletics Championships

A mix of five current and former Northern Arizona University athletes will compete in the 2022 World Athletics Championships set to take place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, over the next two weeks.

All five athletes -- Brooke Andersen, Geordie Beamish, Luis Grijalva, Adam Keenan and Abdihamid Nur -- have been members of Northern Arizona's track and field teams within the past six years. Andersen, Beamish and Keenan competed together as Lumberjacks in the spring of 2017, while Grijalva joined the program in the fall of 2017 and Nur in the fall of 2019.

Nur, the lone current Northern Arizona athlete slated to compete at Worlds, will be joined in the 5,000-meter by Beamish and Grijalva. The trio ran together during the 2019 cross country season and the 2020 indoor track and field season, and all three qualified for the 2020 NCAA Indoor National Championships before its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coming off a historic season for the Lumberjacks, Nur enters Worlds following a third-place finish at the USATF Championships at the end of June. Running a 13:08.63, Nur just missed his personal record of 13:06.32 set at the Sound Running Track Meet on May 6. Nur's personal record, which broke the 44-year-old collegiate 5000m time, ranks 28th in the world in 2022.

The USTFCCCA National Men's Track Athlete of the Year during the indoor season, Nur won the 2022 NCAA indoor 3000m and 5000m titles in March before finishing third in the 10,000m at the NCAA outdoor championship meet in June.

Grijalva and Beamish ran their season-best times in the distance roughly a month ago. Competing at the Diamond League in Oslo, Norway, on June 16, Grijalva ran a 13:18.13 in his second 5K this year. Grijalva, representing Guatemala, set his PR in the event at the Olympic Games in August in Tokyo, running a 13:10.09 to place 12th overall in the finals.

Meanwhile, Beamish ran a season best of 13:19.90 at the Diamond League in Paris on June 18. The time topped his previous best in 2022 of 13:29.88 at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, in May. Beamish's PR of 13:12.53 set in Boston in December stands as the second-fastest 5K by a New Zealand runner in history and is the nation's record for the indoor 5K.

On the field, Andersen and Keenan competed together as members of Northern Arizona's throws team in 2016 and 2017.

Andersen enters the upcoming stretch of events as a favorite in hammer throw, with the world's best mark of 79.02 meters thrown at the Desert Heat Classic in Tucson on April 30. Ranked fourth all-time in the world rankings, Andersen's PR is the best throw in the world since DeAnna Price's 80.31m mark during the 2021 USATF Championships in Eugene.

Poland's Anita Włodarczyk, the world record holder in the event, and Price, who ranks second all-time, will both miss Worlds. In August nearly a year ago, Andersen finished 10th at the Olympic Games in Tokyo but had ranked second following the qualifying round.

Similarly, Keenan also ranks second all-time in his nation's hammer throw following his new personal best set last month. Before winning his fifth consecutive national championship for Canada with a mark of 75.17m, Keenan reached 77.54m at the Victoria International Track Classic on June 16. Trailing only James Steacy's national record of 79.13m set in 2008, Keenan recorded the mark he was looking for last summer ahead of the Tokyo Games.

Keenan's new personal record sits at 17th in 2022 and is 13th among those entered into the Worlds.

Andersen and Keenan will kick things off on Friday, with the qualifying rounds for both the men's and women's hammer throw scheduled for the opening day. Keenan will begin his qualification round at 9:05 a.m., with Andersen following at 12:05 p.m.

As for the men's 5K, the heats for the event will be held on July 21 at 6:10 p.m., with the finals on the last day of the championships on July 24 at 6:05 p.m.