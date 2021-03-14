NAU Roundup: No. 2 men, No. 9 women's cross country eying success at nationals

The Northern Arizona cross country men, ranked second in the nation, and ninth-ranked women will both return to the NCAA Cross Country Championship Meet this year, competing Monday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The women's race will begin at 9:50 a.m. and the men's race will start at 10:40 a.m.

Live championship coverage will be available on ESPNU and the ESPN App beginning at 9:30 a.m. The meet will take place at the OSU Cross Country Course, a course that is not designed for the weak.

Beginning with a straightaway containing a gradual downhill and uphill grade, the course quickly develops into much more. Dividing into two paths, the left side creates a relatively flat 1-mile loop that gets covered twice as part of the men's 10K race. The right heads into a wooded section featuring loops and lots of hills. Within these wooded loops, each step is either climbing or descending.

Although there are no major ascents in the course, it does add up. Possibly the most difficult section of the course is the finish; composed of a climb from the lowest elevation to its highest before a final steep downhill straightaway.