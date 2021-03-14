NAU Roundup: No. 2 men, No. 9 women's cross country eying success at nationals

The Northern Arizona cross country men, ranked second in the nation, and ninth-ranked women will both return to the NCAA Cross Country Championship Meet this year, competing Monday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The women's race will begin at 9:50 a.m. and the men's race will start at 10:40 a.m.
Live championship coverage will be available on ESPNU and the ESPN App beginning at 9:30 a.m. The meet will take place at the OSU Cross Country Course, a course that is not designed for the weak.
Beginning with a straightaway containing a gradual downhill and uphill grade, the course quickly develops into much more. Dividing into two paths, the left side creates a relatively flat 1-mile loop that gets covered twice as part of the men's 10K race. The right heads into a wooded section featuring loops and lots of hills. Within these wooded loops, each step is either climbing or descending.
Although there are no major ascents in the course, it does add up. Possibly the most difficult section of the course is the finish; composed of a climb from the lowest elevation to its highest before a final steep downhill straightaway.
Experience will be a huge asset for the NAU men, as most of the lineup is no stranger to the big stage, or this venue, as the men had the privilege of running on this field earlier in the season at the OSU Invitational.
The OSU Invitational, held in October, saw a star-studded showdown between the NAU men and defending national champion BYU. Lumberjack All-American senior Luis Grijlava led the race and ultimately crossed the line first, beating out BYU's Conner Mantz, last season's national third-place finisher, in a photo finish. The NAU men won their only meet of the fall season there.
Joined in the field by four other nationally ranked programs, the NAU and BYU teams also went head-to-head at the Silver State Collegiate Cross Country Challenge in Las Vegas on Feb. 1. In the end, the NAU men, led by top freshman recruit Nico Young, placed second to BYU.
After the meet, the Lumberjack men saw their 32-week run at the top of the Division I USTFCCCA National Coaches Poll come to an end, with BYU taking the top spot. The two men's teams squared off twice this season with both teams coming out on top once, although leading into nationals, neither team has seen the others full lineup yet.
"It's been a wonderful rivalry over the last few years. It's a program that has definitely pushed us to our limits. They're challenging us regularly, they're taking care of business in practice, and we're always thinking the same way here when we're training in Flagstaff," Lumberjacks director of cross country and track and field Mike Smith said. "We're thankful for the competition we have with them."
Meanwhile, the Lumberjack women joined the men in Las Vegas for their first competition since the 2019 National Championship.
Also facing a stacked field at the Silver State Collegiate Cross Country Classic, with five other nationally ranked teams, junior Taryn O'Neill posted an individual win and led the NAU women to a third place team finish. Following this competitive performance, the Lumberjack women leaped from No. 26 to No. 17 in the USTFCCCA Cross Country Coaches Poll.
"I think their 14th-place finish last year gave them a lot of confidence that they belong and that this is absolutely possible," Smith said. "It's been really cool seeing the evolution of these athletes."
Later in the season, both Lumberjack squads conquered the Battle Born Collegiate Challenge.
Four Lumberjack men placed in the top-ten, including All-American sophomore Abdihamid Nur who championed the men's 8K guiding the NAU men to a first-place finish, while NAU's top women's runner, O'Neill, led the Lumberjack women to a third-place team finish, after securing an individual third-place finish.
Nur, and O'Neill also claimed Big Sky Conference Individual Championship awards for the Lumberjack men and women respectively.
After placing five women in the top-eight, the NAU women sealed back-to-back team conference championship titles, but unfortunately, the Lumberjack men's team fell short, snapping a four-year streak.
While the competitive season has nearly locked the NAU men at No. 2, the Lumberjack women have been soaring through the ranks. After several dominant performances, the NAU women cracked the top-ten for the first time since 2007, and enter the national meet polled at No. 9.
With the DI National Cross Country Championships rapidly approaching, the NAU men look to take the podium for the fifth straight season, and reclaim the national title.
"What the NAU women's team is going to do on Monday may be the greatest shock to everybody, and I'm really hoping we've got two teams that are in a place to celebrate in a big way," Smith said.
