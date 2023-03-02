Lumberjacks diving coach Nikki Kelsey has been named the WAC Diving Coach of the Year after the Northern Arizona swimming and diving team won its 10th consecutive Western Athletic Conference title this season.

Kelsey earned the WAC honor for the ninth time in her career. The Lumberjacks placed six divers in the finals of both the 1-meter and 3m events, while also scoring the most points in WAC championship meet history.

The Lumberjacks championed two of three diving events at the conference meet, with Victoria Knapp placing first on the 1m boards for the third consecutive season and freshman Margaret Wesche securing her first gold medal in the 3m event. Northern Arizona also earned four individual conference diver of the week accolades this season from Grace Wesche, Margaret Wesche, Makenna Sammons and Maegan Jensen.

The team will send five divers to the NCAA Zone Diving Championships beginning Monday in Seattle.

Women's tennis

Northern Arizona is on the road this weekend to take on Portland and Portland State.

The 52nd-ranked Lumberjacks (5-3, 1-0 Big Sky) are coming off a historic weekend that saw them earn their first conference win of the season as well as their first ranked win of the year. After defeating No. 53 Colorado State, the Lumberjacks earned their highest ITA National Ranking in school history.

Northern Arizona will first travel to Portland for a Friday contest to take on the Pilots, who own a 6-2 record. The Pilots already have wins against Big Sky Conference programs Portland State, Idaho, Eastern Washington and Idaho State.

Following the match against Portland, the Lumberjacks will visit the Vikings, who are 5-6 on the season and are 1-0 in conference play.

Portland State's conference win came last weekend against Idaho State.

Portland State's doubles pair of Capu Sanoner and Masha Ponomareva is undefeated this season at the No. 1 spot.