The Northern Arizona University women’s track and field team earned USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honors following a season that saw success both in competition and in the classroom. Several student-athletes from both the men’s and women’s teams also made the individual all-academic list.
Teams must present a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale in order to be eligible for this honor, while individuals must post a cumulative GPA of 3.25 in addition to a top-96 finish in any indoor championship event and/or must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships (the preliminary championship competition and/or the final championship competition).
The Lumberjacks on the women's side finished the spring semester with a team GPA of 3.45 and a total of 10 athletes earning individual honors.
Women’s all-academic individuals
Jesselyn Bries, Educational Foundations
Alyssa Colbert, Communication Studies
Maggi Congdon, Civil Engineering
LaTrouchka Duke, Communication Studies
Jenna Figueroa, Educational Foundations
Bryn Morley, Environmental and Sustainability Studies
Kyairra Reigh, Health Sciences – Nutrition and Foods
Annika Reiss, Interdisciplinary Studies – Learning and Pedagogy
Meagan Van Pelt, Human Relations
Madeline Wilson, Health Sciences – Fitness and Wellness
Men’s all-academic individuals
Parker Bays, Psychology
Corey Gorgas, Psychological Sciences
Cael Grotenhuis, Exercise Physiology
Brodey Hasty, Philosophy
Desmond Lott, Psychological Sciences
John Murphy, Human Relations
Jack Normand, Computer Science
Kang Nyoak, Exercise Physiology
Theo Quax, Civil Engineering
Nico Young, Health Sciences – Nutrition and Foods