The Northern Arizona University women’s track and field team earned USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honors following a season that saw success both in competition and in the classroom. Several student-athletes from both the men’s and women’s teams also made the individual all-academic list.

Teams must present a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale in order to be eligible for this honor, while individuals must post a cumulative GPA of 3.25 in addition to a top-96 finish in any indoor championship event and/or must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships (the preliminary championship competition and/or the final championship competition).

The Lumberjacks on the women's side finished the spring semester with a team GPA of 3.45 and a total of 10 athletes earning individual honors.

Women’s all-academic individuals

Jesselyn Bries, Educational Foundations

Alyssa Colbert, Communication Studies

Maggi Congdon, Civil Engineering

LaTrouchka Duke, Communication Studies

Jenna Figueroa, Educational Foundations

Bryn Morley, Environmental and Sustainability Studies

Kyairra Reigh, Health Sciences – Nutrition and Foods

Annika Reiss, Interdisciplinary Studies – Learning and Pedagogy

Meagan Van Pelt, Human Relations

Madeline Wilson, Health Sciences – Fitness and Wellness

Men’s all-academic individuals

Parker Bays, Psychology

Corey Gorgas, Psychological Sciences

Cael Grotenhuis, Exercise Physiology

Brodey Hasty, Philosophy

Desmond Lott, Psychological Sciences

John Murphy, Human Relations

Jack Normand, Computer Science

Kang Nyoak, Exercise Physiology

Theo Quax, Civil Engineering

Nico Young, Health Sciences – Nutrition and Foods