NAU ROUNDUP: NAU track and field earns three Big Sky weekly awards

The Northern Arizona University track & field teams had three athletes who earned Big Sky Athlete of the Week honors after a record breaking first meet.

David Dunlap and Alyssa Colbert swept the Track Athlete of the Week awards, while Mitchell Effing earned the Men’s Field Athlete of the Week award.

During last Friday’s home opener, Dunlap broke two school records along with a conference record. He began his night in the 60-meter, running a time of 6.62 during the finals to set a new school record. He ran a time of 20.68 in the 200-meter, crushing a 31-year-old school and conference record.

Colbert also proved that she could live up to her lofty expectations, breaking her own school record in the preliminaries of the 60-meter. She ran a time of 7.30, later running 7.31 in the finals of the race.

In the field events, Mitchell Effing earned his place in school history with a record-breaking second jump in the triple jump. He leapt to a distance of 15.81 meters, besting the previous record by a length of nearly 0.2 meters.

Dunlap, Colbert, and Effing will be back in action with the rest of the Lumberjacks this Friday for the Lumberjack Team Challenge.