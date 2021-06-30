NAU Roundup: NAU signs deal with Southern Utah for 12 football games

While it may take a few years, NAU's Grand Canyon Rivalry with Southern Utah will continue long after the Thunderbirds depart the Big Sky Conference for the Western Athletic Conference in 2022.
Northern Arizona and Southern Utah agreed to a 12-game contract, beginning in 2028, with the two schools hosting six games on an alternating cycle. The first meeting in the renewed series will be played in Flagstaff on Sept. 9, 2028, with Southern Utah hosting in Cedar City, Utah, on Sept. 15, 2029.
All 12 meetings are tentatively scheduled to be played in September, with Northern Arizona also hosting in 2030, 2032, 2034, 2036 and 2038, and Southern Utah the host for 2031, 2033, 2035, 2037 and 2039.
The programs have faced each other in every season since 2008, with the first four being nonconference games before the Thunderbirds joined the Big Sky in 2012. The Lumberjacks have won seven of the 14 meetings during the stretch, with the programs playing twice during the spring 2021 season.
The Lumberjacks will host the Thunderbirds on Oct. 16 in Flagstaff, the third meeting between the programs during the calendar year and the fourth game between the two in the span of 13 games for Northern Arizona.
Lumberjack quarterback Keondre Wudtee hit Coleman Owen for a 2-yard touchdown as time expired on Feb. 27, bringing the Grand Canyon Trophy back to Northern Arizona. Facing off for the second time in 2021 on April 10, the Lumberjacks battled back from a 14-0 deficit to score 28 straight points and retain the trophy heading into the fall. The victory was Northern Arizona's first in Cedar City, Utah since 2013 and snapped a streak of four straight home victories for teams in the rivalry.
Leading the all-time series 15-10, the Lumberjacks first faced the Thunderbirds in 1982 when Southern Utah was a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. During the nearly 40-year history between the programs, the Thunderbirds have faced the Lumberjacks while members of five different conferences. In addition to the RMAC and Big Sky, Northern Arizona faced Southern Utah when it was in the Western Football Conference, the American West Conference and Great West Conference as well as its time as a FCS Independent.
The upcoming fall meeting is currently the final time the two teams will meet until the new series begins in 2028 following Southern Utah's move to the WAC.