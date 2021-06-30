NAU Roundup: NAU signs deal with Southern Utah for 12 football games

While it may take a few years, NAU's Grand Canyon Rivalry with Southern Utah will continue long after the Thunderbirds depart the Big Sky Conference for the Western Athletic Conference in 2022.

Northern Arizona and Southern Utah agreed to a 12-game contract, beginning in 2028, with the two schools hosting six games on an alternating cycle. The first meeting in the renewed series will be played in Flagstaff on Sept. 9, 2028, with Southern Utah hosting in Cedar City, Utah, on Sept. 15, 2029.

All 12 meetings are tentatively scheduled to be played in September, with Northern Arizona also hosting in 2030, 2032, 2034, 2036 and 2038, and Southern Utah the host for 2031, 2033, 2035, 2037 and 2039.

The programs have faced each other in every season since 2008, with the first four being nonconference games before the Thunderbirds joined the Big Sky in 2012. The Lumberjacks have won seven of the 14 meetings during the stretch, with the programs playing twice during the spring 2021 season.

The Lumberjacks will host the Thunderbirds on Oct. 16 in Flagstaff, the third meeting between the programs during the calendar year and the fourth game between the two in the span of 13 games for Northern Arizona.