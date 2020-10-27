NAU Roundup: NAU men's cross country tops USTFCCCA coaches poll for 30th straight week

For the 30th consecutive week, the Northern Arizona men’s cross country team sits atop the United States Track Field Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division I Men’s Cross Country National Coaches Poll.

Northern Arizona’s stay at No. 1 is the longest streak in the history of the NCAA D-I men's poll.

This week, the Northern Arizona men rank above defending national champion BYU, which sits at No. 2, with Arkansas at No. 3. Stanford and Oklahoma State rank No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Three of the top five programs squared off against each other two weeks ago at the OSU Invitational. The runners got a preview of the course, where the 2020 D-I championship meet will take place on March 15 following the new winter cross country season.

After a stellar performance in Stillwater, Oklahoma, All-American Luis Grijalva, a senior for the Lumberjacks, placed first overall and garnered the USTFCCCA NCAA Division I National Male Athlete of the Week Award.

Sophomore All-Americans Abdihamid Nur and Drew Bosley scored for the NAU squad, as well as redshirt freshman Corey Gorgas and junior Ryan Raff.

The Northern Arizona women’s team has yet to make their season debut, but are posted at No. 26 in the coaches poll.