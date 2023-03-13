The Northern Arizona University track & field teams finished their time at the NCAA Indoor National Championships with two individual podium finishes on the second and final day.

The NAU men finished tied for ninth place with a total of 19 points, the third-most in school history. Arkansas won the national champion title with a total of 63 points, followed by Georgia (40) and Florida (34).

Drew Bosley finished as the national runner-up in the 3,000-meter behind Oklahoma State’s Fouad Messaoudi. Bosley’s time of 7:48.34 earned him a second-place podium finish and All-American status. This was his second podium finish of this year’s national championships, after finishing third in last night’s 5,000-meter.

The Lumberjack women finished tied for 54th place with one point. This was their highest placing since 2018 when they finished tied for 37th. Arkansas won the national championship with a total of 64 points, followed by Texas (60) and Florida (45).

Annika Reiss competed in the finals of the women’s mile, finishing as an All-American for the first time. She ran a time of 4:40.79, a personal best, to finish eighth and earn the NAU women their only point.

Each of NAU’s athletes earned either first-team or second-team All-American status. Bosley led the Lumberjacks with his two first-team performances in the 3K and the 5K, while Nico Young also earned first-team honors in the 5K. Besides Reiss, Elise Stearns earned second-team honors in the 5K. David Dunlap earned second-team All-American status in the 200-meter, while Mitchell Effing became a second-team All-American in the long jump.