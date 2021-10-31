NAU ROUNDUP: Nakai at home with Lumberjacks basketball

While minutes were scarce the year prior in Reno, Nakai displayed the talent many knew she had as she graduated from Coconino and shined in Tucson at Pima Community College.

With both of Northern Arizona's basketball teams spending their entire seasons in Rolle Activity Center last year, as the football season slid into the spring and occupied the Walkup Skydome, Nakai has still yet to play a game in the Lumberjacks' regular home.

"I've never been able to play there. All the events I went to when I was younger were in the Skydome, I would come to games and it was just kind of like it was always in the dome, Nakai said. "I'm personally just excited because I've never had the experience of it."

Once Nakai's Skydome debut is a reality, her hope is many more will pack the building as well. Games between Coconino and its crosstown rival, Flagstaff High School, packed both high school gyms. With the following still present as ever, simply take a look at the interactions with Nakai related posts on NAU women's basketball's social media, she hopes to see many familiar faces in the crowd this season.