NAU Roundup: Montgomery scores twice, Lumberjacks beat Idaho State 2-1 at Flag High

Northern Arizona women’s soccer secured its fourth straight Big Sky Conference win Friday over the Idaho State Bengals, 2-1, at Flagstaff High School.
The Lumberjacks improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference. ISU fell to 0-4 and 0-3.
“We wanted to dictate the game, and I think we started off that way,” Lumberjacks head coach Kylie Louw said. “Credit to Idaho State, who made some adjustments and took away our momentum at some of the times."
NAU bested the Bengals on a cold, windy and snowy day.
“We want to become a team that is not going to let anything take away from our plan, our execution, our energy or our effort,” Louw said. “Our team has really adapted to overcoming anything. It could be to overcome formations that we play or overcome adapting things during the game. Nothing is going to really surprise this team anymore.”
Madison Montgomery scored twice in the win, her second two-goal match in her career. She found the back of the net in the 12th minute after breaking away from the defense. Hitting the top bar and bouncing in, Montgomery earned her fourth goal of the spring and the first of the match.
The second goal for the Lumberjacks stemmed from a free kick in the 29th minute. Almost placed at the halfway line, Montgomery took the shot and scored again, sending it over the head of Bengals goalkeeper McKayla Wetsel.
Idaho State responded with its first goal of the season exactly one minute after Montgomery's second.
The Lumberjacks will face the Bengals again Sunday at noon at Flagstaff High School.
Men's tennis
Rallying back from a loss in doubles, NAU dominated singles play for its second Big Sky victory of the season.
Sweeping through all six first sets against the Idaho State Bengals (4-9), NAU pulled ahead on each court and closed out the team victory just two hours after starting the match. With the 6-1 win, the Lumberjacks improved to 3-6 and 2-0 in the Big Sky thanks to three straight wins in 10 days.
“We really had to respond, and I think the guys really responded and did all the things we talked about between doubles and singles,” Lumberjacks head coach Maciej Bogusz said. “We came back with tremendous energy and that was the key in the victory today.”
Facundo Tumosa evened the match at 1-1 with a victory at No. 1, beating Idaho State’s Patrick Trhac while holding a lead throughout each set. Freshman Maciej Ziomber wrapped up his victory on court five just minutes after Tumosa, pushing the Lumberjacks ahead for the first time.
Ziomber’s 6-1, 6-2 victory against Wikus Robbertse made it five straight dating back to March 11 against VCU, the longest individual win streak on the roster.
Chris Steele closed out a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 4 to push the Lumberjacks to just one point away from the victory. Steele rolled to his win over Robert Steinhauer, putting together a dominant second set for this third straight win.
Needing just one of the final three matches to fall their way, the Lumberjacks closed out the day by sweeping through all of them in straight sets. Alex Groves clinched the team win with his 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 6, with the attention turning to courts two and three as Eban Straker-Meads and Dominick Buzonics battled through tight second sets.
Straker-Meads, the defending Big Sky Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, came away with a 7-5, 7-5 win at No. 2, rallying back from a 2-0 deficit in the second to avoid a third-set tiebreaker. Buzonics fought back from 5-3 in his first set for the 7-6 win, and rallied again from being down 5-4 in the second to close out a 7-6, 7-5 win.
The sweep in singles came after the Lumberjacks opened doubles with a few leads before ultimately dropping the point. Ziomber and Daniel Dillon took a 3-0 lead at No. 3, with their match left unfinished due to Idaho State’s wins at No. 1 and 2.
Tumosa and Groves led 2-1 to open their match, but Trhac and Aleksander Petrovic closed out the win to clinch the point and temporarily give the Bengals an advantage on the scoreboard.
The Lumberjacks will wrap up Big Sky play Saturday with another 10 a.m. match against the Weber State Wildcats.
Women's tennis
While their current home win streak dates back to 2019, now a stretch of 16 consecutive matches, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks’ dominance against Big Sky Conference opponents spans a little further back.
Following Friday’s 5-2 victory against the Idaho State Bengals (7-7, 0-1 Big Sky), NAU’s run moves to 26 straight home conference wins, which equates to an unblemished record since the Aquatic and Tennis Center opened.
The win over the Bengals, moving the Lumberjacks’ record to 8-4 this season and 2-0 in conference, didn’t come easy after dropping the doubles point in a tiebreaker on court three. While a quick victory at No. 1 tied up the team score, much of NAU’s lineup battled for their victories on four other courts.
After Gina Dittmann improved to 11-1 with her ninth straight victory at No. 1, beating Idaho State’s Hristina Cvetkovic 6-0, 6-0, Mimi Bland extended her winning streak as well with another successful day at No. 3. With a 6-3 first set already in hand, Bland rolled through the second for a 6-0 win to close out the point.
Leading 2-1, NAU’s attention turned to No. 2 and No. 4 as Ellie Millard and Ava Neyestani looked to close out their matches following their wins in their respective opening sets.
Neyestani helped a slim 3-2 advantage in the second after coming away with a 6-3 in the first set. Meanwhile, Ellie Millard quickly turned a 2-1 advantage into 5-2 lead in the second set after battling with Alexandra Arkhipov to a 7-5 victory in the first.
After Arkhipov cut down Millard’s lead to 5-4, Neyestani moved forward for the Lumberjacks’ third win of the day. Taking three of the final four sets against Sol O'Lideadha, the freshman maintained her perfect home record and put Millard in position to clinch.
Back on serve, Millard halted Arkhipov’s comeback attempt with a victory to close out her day 7-5, 6-4.
“Ellie played a really tricky opponent,” said NAU head coach Ewa Bogusz. “She had a lot of variety. With Ellie’s style, she was able to adjust and still clinch the match for us. That was very impressive; I know it’s not easy to play this high in the lineup.”
As Neyestani and Millard were closing out their matches for the team victory, Elinor Beazley and Madi Moore were rallying back from first set losses to force a pair of third sets.
Trailing 2-1 in the second, Moore broke serve against Angela Walker to move ahead 3-2 at No. 6. Though the two remained close throughout the second set, Moore never trailed and pulled out a 6-4 win to move on to a deciding third-set tiebreak.
All the way over at No. 5, past four idle courts, Beazley fended off Lola O'Lideadha after trailing 5-4 in the second set.
“Madi is screaming to Elinor, Elinor is screaming to Madi, it’s awesome teamwork to see and that’s what we stress a lot,” Bogusz said of the final stretch of the day. “We are in it together, we play together, we are going to support each other no matter what the score is and they did exactly that.”
Beazley pulled out three straight games to move into a tiebreaker of her own, the sixth straight match for the sophomore that went to either a tiebreaker or a third set. Closing out the win 10-7, Beazley earned her fifth win in her last six decisions.
“When the team has already won the match, she still put the pressure on herself to just fight for every point,” Bogusz said. “To get better for herself and the team is just impressive.”
Following a week off, NAU will leave the state for the final time in the regular season, heading east to El Paso, Texas for a pair of matches against the New Mexico State Aggies on Friday, April 9, and against the hosting UTEP Miners on Saturday, April 10.