NAU Roundup: Montgomery scores twice, Lumberjacks beat Idaho State 2-1 at Flag High

Northern Arizona women’s soccer secured its fourth straight Big Sky Conference win Friday over the Idaho State Bengals, 2-1, at Flagstaff High School.

The Lumberjacks improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference. ISU fell to 0-4 and 0-3.

“We wanted to dictate the game, and I think we started off that way,” Lumberjacks head coach Kylie Louw said. “Credit to Idaho State, who made some adjustments and took away our momentum at some of the times."

NAU bested the Bengals on a cold, windy and snowy day.

“We want to become a team that is not going to let anything take away from our plan, our execution, our energy or our effort,” Louw said. “Our team has really adapted to overcoming anything. It could be to overcome formations that we play or overcome adapting things during the game. Nothing is going to really surprise this team anymore.”

Madison Montgomery scored twice in the win, her second two-goal match in her career. She found the back of the net in the 12th minute after breaking away from the defense. Hitting the top bar and bouncing in, Montgomery earned her fourth goal of the spring and the first of the match.