NAU Roundup: Montgomery named Women's Scholar All-America and All-West Region Second Team

Northern Arizona rising senior Madison Montgomery continues to pick up postseason accolades. She was named United Soccer Coaches Division I Women's Scholar All-America and All-West Region Second Team honors on Thursday.

Montgomery, who is coming off a career season, is the first Lumberjack since Diane Buzzard, following the 2014 season, to garner Scholar All-Region distinction. She is also the first Lumberjack named United Soccer Coaches (formerly National Soccer Coaches Association of America) Scholar All-American since the trio of Kristi Andreassen, Tori Howe and Tori Rocke were honored in 2010.

Montgomery was the only Scholar All-American from the Big Sky Conference and was one of seven players recognized on the Scholar All-West Region first and second teams.

The news comes a week after the Colorado Springs, Colorado, product was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region First Team. This spring, Montgomery led the league with nine goals and 19 points, ultimately earning her the Big Sky Conference Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player award, the Golden Boot Award and a spot on the All-Big Sky First Team.

Majoring in biomedical science, Montgomery finished the spring semester with a 3.44 cumulative grade point average.