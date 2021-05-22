NAU Roundup: Montgomery named Women's Scholar All-America and All-West Region Second Team

Northern Arizona rising senior Madison Montgomery continues to pick up postseason accolades. She was named United Soccer Coaches Division I Women's Scholar All-America and All-West Region Second Team honors on Thursday.
Montgomery, who is coming off a career season, is the first Lumberjack since Diane Buzzard, following the 2014 season, to garner Scholar All-Region distinction. She is also the first Lumberjack named United Soccer Coaches (formerly National Soccer Coaches Association of America) Scholar All-American since the trio of Kristi Andreassen, Tori Howe and Tori Rocke were honored in 2010.
Montgomery was the only Scholar All-American from the Big Sky Conference and was one of seven players recognized on the Scholar All-West Region first and second teams.
The news comes a week after the Colorado Springs, Colorado, product was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region First Team. This spring, Montgomery led the league with nine goals and 19 points, ultimately earning her the Big Sky Conference Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player award, the Golden Boot Award and a spot on the All-Big Sky First Team.
Majoring in biomedical science, Montgomery finished the spring semester with a 3.44 cumulative grade point average.
To be eligible for Scholar All-America honors, a player must be a junior or above in athletic standing, have at least a 3.40 cumulative GPA and start more than 50% of all games in addition to being an elite player as supported by playing honors and contributions to their team.
Track and Field
The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced the participants for the West Region Preliminary competitions on Thursday. Northern Arizona is set to send 26 athletes to College Station, Texas, to compete at E.B. Cushing Stadium beginning May 26.
Representing Northern Arizona on the women's side will be freshman Maggi Congdon; freshman Alaina Diggs; junior Jessa Hanson; junior Melanie Loff; senior Mikayla Malaspina; junior Bryn Morley; junior Taryn O'Neill; senior Jeralyn Poe; senior Delaney Rasmussen; junior Matilde Roe and freshman Eniko Sara.
Congdon and Loff will run the women's 800-meter race. Congdon's time of 2:06.95 ranks 43rd, while Loff's time of 2:04.74 ranks eighth. Morley will compete in the 1500m. Her 4:19.67 qualifying time is ranked No. 29.
O'Neill, Malaspina, and Rasmussen are set for the 5000m. O'Neill ranks third in the West Region with a time of 15:36.14, Malapsina is No. 27 at 16:00.51 and Rasmussen sits No. 33 with a time of 16:11.24. Hanson and Poe will run in the 10,000m race. Hanson's time of 34:09.38 ranks No. 37 in the west region, and Poe's time of 33:14.95 ranks No. 13.
Diggs will throw shot put, in which she ranks No. 32 with a mark of 16.13m. Roe will compete in discus. Her mark of 54.85m measures 24th in the region.
With a throw of 50.73 meters, Sara will participate in the javelin, ranked No. 18.
Representing the Lumberjack men will be sophomore Jake Arnold; senior Cade Burks; senior Nick Coghill; sophomore Caleb Easton; freshman Mitchell Effing; senior Blaise Ferro; senior Luis Grijalva; junior Brodey Hasty; senior Parker Joens; senior Ryan Lanley; freshman Abdihamid Nur; freshman Kang Nyoak; junior Theo Quax; senior Ryan Raff and freshman Nico Young.
Lanley, currently ranked No. 30 in the region with a time of 1:49.10, and Nyoak, with a time of 1:49.77 and ranked 41st, will race in the 8000m. Burks, Easton and Quax will run in the 1,500m.
Grijalva, currently ranked No. 9 with a time of 13:29.02, Hasty, No. 36 with a time of 13:49.68, and Young, No. 4 in the region with a time of 13:24.26, will compete in the 5000m.
Declaring for the 10,000m race are Nur and Ferro, who rank second and third with times of 27:47.27 and 27:56.30, respectively. Raff joins them and is ranked 29th with a time of 29:02.15.
In the field, Effing will compete in the men's triple jump as well as the long jump. Joens will declare in the shot put and discus, and Arnold and Coghill will also enter the men's shot put competition.
The top 12 finishers in each event at the West and East Preliminary Rounds will advance to compete at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, set to take place from June 9 to 12.