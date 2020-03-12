NAU Roundup: Mike Smith named conference coach of year for men's, women's indoor track and field

Mike Smith was named the coach of the year for Big Sky men's and women's indoor track and field on Thursday.
Smith, director of cross country and track and field at Northern Arizona, earned his fourth consecutive men's coach of the year honor and second for the women's side after leading both squads to Big Sky Conference championships two weeks ago.
It all comes during bitter-sweet time, as the NCAA announced Thursday that all spring championships were going to be canceled due to the coronavirus, including the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Smith qualified seven male distance runners for the NCAA indoor meet, which was to take place this weekend.
Led by junior Luis Grijalva and senior Tyler Day's nation-leading times in the 3,000- and 5,000-meter races, and senior Geordie Beamish -- the defending national indoor mile champion in the mile -- the seven qualifiers are a new program-best for the NCAA indoor meet.
Smith, who was also named the USTFCCCA Mountain Region Men's Coach of the Year, guided the Lumberjacks to their ninth consecutive Big Sky indoor title on the men's side -- with the last four coming under his watch. For the Northern Arizona women, it was their third conference indoor title in four years under Smith's leadership.
Between the two programs, the Lumberjacks captured eight event victories at the 2020 Big Sky Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. Five of them came on the men's side.
Senior Mikayla Malaspina, the Big Sky Conference Women's Most Valuable Athlete, won two of the women's three gold medals as the Lumberjacks regained their spot atop the conference after a year hiatus.
The Lumberjack men are currently ranked No. 2 in the country, and for the first time ever they earned the USTFCCCA No. 1 ranking in the indoor season -- a spot they held for two weeks.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Riding a four-match winning streak, the Lumberjacks conclude their homestand in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex with a pair of conference matches versus Montana State and Sacramento State this weekend. The Lumberjacks will host the Bobcats for a Friday match and the Hornets on Sunday, with both matches set to start at 2 p.m.
According to Northern Arizona, matches are currently scheduled to be played, but situation remains fluid. For any updates or changes to this weekend’s schedule, stay tuned to nauathletics.com or NAU Athletics social media.
Both matches will follow the Northern Arizona men's matches at 9 a.m. forming a tennis doubleheader on Friday and Sunday. After this weekend, the Northern Arizona women's tennis team will have just two home matches remaining.
The women are 5-3 overall, coming off an impressive 4-2 victory against Pacific on Sunday to extending their home win streak to 10 matches dating back to last season. The Lumberjacks are now 34-2 at home, including a perfect 23-0 versus conference opponents, since the opening of the Aquatic and Tennis Complex four years ago.
Northern Arizona is 2-0 in conference play this season with victories over Portland State, 6-1, and Montana, 7-0.
This past weekend versus Pacific, Northern Arizona swept doubles for the first time in a dominant effort led by senior Chiara Tomasetti and junior Ellie Millard's 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. The Lumberjacks have claimed the doubles point in each of their four victories during their current win streak and in seven matches overall.
Northern Arizona is 15-9 in doubles action this spring with each of their three primary doubles teams recording at least four wins apiece. Sophomore Adrianna Sosnowska leads Northern Arizona with a 6-2 doubles record, primarily playing with freshman Mimi Bland and the pair combining for a 5-2 mark at No. 1.
Tomasetti defeated Pacific's Klara Kosan in her most recent match in a matchup between nationally-ranked players, which lifted her to her fourth Big Sky Women's Tennis Player of the Week award this season.
The Lumberjacks' No. 1 player, No. 45-ranked Tomasetti, remains undefeated at 9-0 and still has yet to drop a set in dual matches. Both Millard and sophomore Emilie Haakansson have won four straight matches at the No. 3 and 4 spots in the lineup.
Montana State comes to Flagstaff with a 3-10 overall record, but the Bobcats are coming off a 4-3 home victory against Big Sky rival Montana Sunday. The victory snapped a three-match losing streak.
Northern Arizona is 27-8 all-time versus Montana State and last season's 7-0 win was the Lumberjacks' 12th straight over the Bobcats.
The Bobcats' top two players in the lineup, Laura Mary and Linnea Fristam, are both 5-8 at No. 1 and 2, respectively. Mary and Fristam have also posted a team-best three doubles wins at the No. 1 doubles spot.
On Sunday, Northern Arizona will look to avenge its only conference loss last season to Sacramento State. The Hornets edged the Lumberjacks 4-3 last spring to snap a three-match skid to Northern Arizona. Sacramento State, 2-9 this season and coming off a 5-2 win at Northern Colorado Saturday, is 25-9 all-time versus Northern Arizona.
Paige Alter owns a team-best 5-4 singles record with all but one match coming at the No. 5 position in the Hornets' lineup. Alter pairs with Jayden Nielsen to form Sacramento State's top doubles teams in terms of wins at 3-2. They are 2-1 at No. 3 doubles.
The Sun Sports Staff contributed to this roundup.