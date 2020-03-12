NAU Roundup: Mike Smith named conference coach of year for men's, women's indoor track and field

Mike Smith was named the coach of the year for Big Sky men's and women's indoor track and field on Thursday.

Smith, director of cross country and track and field at Northern Arizona, earned his fourth consecutive men's coach of the year honor and second for the women's side after leading both squads to Big Sky Conference championships two weeks ago.

It all comes during bitter-sweet time, as the NCAA announced Thursday that all spring championships were going to be canceled due to the coronavirus, including the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Smith qualified seven male distance runners for the NCAA indoor meet, which was to take place this weekend.

Led by junior Luis Grijalva and senior Tyler Day's nation-leading times in the 3,000- and 5,000-meter races, and senior Geordie Beamish -- the defending national indoor mile champion in the mile -- the seven qualifiers are a new program-best for the NCAA indoor meet.

Smith, who was also named the USTFCCCA Mountain Region Men's Coach of the Year, guided the Lumberjacks to their ninth consecutive Big Sky indoor title on the men's side -- with the last four coming under his watch. For the Northern Arizona women, it was their third conference indoor title in four years under Smith's leadership.