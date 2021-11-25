NAU ROUNDUP: Michael Smith earns coach of the year again

Michael Smith, Northern Arizona's director of cross country and track and field, has been awarded his fifth consecutive USTFCCCA Men's Mountain Region Cross Country Coach of the Year honor.

Smith has owned this title since 2017 and has now garnered this award for the second time this calendar year, as he was most recently named the recipient in March after the COVID-19 cross country season.

Despite the men finishing second at NCAA Mountain Regional Championships last week, the Lumberjacks dominated the season, placing first at the Cowboy Jamboree, the FSU Invite, and the NCAA title meet.

On Saturday the NAU men secured their fifth national title in the past six seasons, after running a phenomenal team race and all scoring runners achieving All-American honors.

Swimming and diving

Northern Arizona's own Maegan Jensen won her second diver of the week accolade this season.

Jensen competed in the 1- and 3-meter springboards, as well as platforms in a two-day invite hosted by NAU recently.

Starting off the week, Jensen began with a dominant performance in the 3m preliminaries, taking first while facing UC Davis and Idaho. Heading into the afternoon session of 3m finals, Jensen did not slow down, earning herself 1st place with a NCAA Zone qualifying score of 296.85.

On day two of the invite, Jensen competed in the 1m and platform dives, taking fifth and seventh place (202.65) respectively, with another NCAA zone qualifying score in the 1m dives at 286.10

Jensen will next compete alongside her teammates at Grand Canyon University on Dec. 11.

