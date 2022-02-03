NAU ROUNDUP: Men's, women's tennis swing into action this weekend

More than two weeks removed from its season opener in Tempe against the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Northern Arizona women's tennis team heads back to Albuquerque for a pair of weekend matches.

Spending the end of October at the New Mexico Halloween Classic to wrap up their fall schedule, the Lumberjacks came away with four singles wins and a split in two doubles matches against the Lobos.

The programs will face off once again for a Friday contest starting at noon, marking the 12th consecutive season they will meet. Last spring, the Lumberjacks rolled through the Lobos for a 4-0 victory in Flagstaff.

While leading on the three remaining singles courts, Northern Arizona clinched the win after Gina Dittmann, Mimi Bland and Ava Neyestani won in straight sets at No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. The victory was Northern Arizona's fourth in the past five meetings with New Mexico after dropping 19 of the first 22 matches between the schools.

During the fall, Dittmann and Neyestani earned wins over the Lobos alongside Elinor Beazley and newcomer Laura Duhl.

New Mexico enters the match at 3-0 in the spring, beating Colorado College, Metro State and CSU Pueblo by a combined score of 17-2. Northern Arizona will be New Mexico's first Division I opponent this spring as the Lobos host both the Lumberjacks and the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

After facing New Mexico, Northern Arizona will take on Abilene Christian on Saturday at 10 a.m., the second all-time meeting between the teams.

The Lumberjacks handed the Wildcats a 4-1 loss when the programs played in Las Cruces, New Mexico, during the 2018 season. Just one current Lumberjack was on the roster, with Ellie Millard beating Illena Mocciola 6-2, 6-4 at No. 5. Now a grad student, Mocciola has spent the first seven spring matches playing either No. 3 or No. 5.

Abilene Christian (4-4) dropped four straight matches to start the spring, as it was swept 4-0 by TCU, North Texas, SMU and Texas Tech before beginning its current four-match win streak. The Wildcats beat the UTSA Roadrunners 4-3 followed by wins over Angelo State 6-1, Dallas Baptist 7-0 and Tyler Junior College 5-2.

Men's tennis

Coming off a strong performance at home, the Lumberjacks will take their first road trip of the spring season when they head to Colorado this weekend.

Freshman Dani Torres will hit the road with the team for his first away matches just after recording his first singles win in blue and gold. Torres came back on Sunday's match against Western New Mexico, down 7-6 in the first set, rallying to win the second set 6-3 and the tiebreaker 12-10.

Northern Arizona will take on the University of Denver at 5 p.m. for a Friday night contest. Denver is 1-1, with a 4-3 win at Rice, and a 3-4 loss versus Utah.

Then, Northern Arizona on Saturday will play a neutral match at 10 a.m. against the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Omaha is 1-3. On Sunday, Northern Arizona will conclude the road trip at the Air Force Academy at 9 a.m. Air Force is 5-2 on the season.

Swim and dive

Diving coach Nikki Kelsey and her squad will host the second Lumberjack Diving Invite of the season this weekend.

The invite will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with events starting at 10:30 a.m. All three days will be free to the public to attend. Northern Arizona will host New Mexico State, the University of Idaho, San Diego State, and the University of New Mexico.

Senior Alyssa Jones will be competing in her last home meet in her career as a Lumberjack. Jones impressed during the team's last dual meet against the New Mexico State Aggies when she recorded a second-place finish in the 1-meter dives with a score of 267.30.

Five-time 2021-22 WAC diver of the week Victoria Knapp will look to continue with her momentum before heading to the WAC championship events in late February. Knapp is coming off of two first places in the 1m and 3m dives versus the Aggies. Knapp also earned first place in the initial Lumberjack Diving Invite with a score of 303.30. Sophomore Maegan Jensen also placed first at that invite, with a score of 305.55 in the 3m dives.

