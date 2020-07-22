NAU Roundup: Men's, women's cross country teams picked to defend Big Sky crowns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a vote by the conference head coaches, the Northern Arizona men's and women's cross country teams were voted the unanimous favorites to sweep the 2020 Big Sky championships in the preseason polls released Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks were picked to defend their conference championships, receiving all 11 first-place votes for 121 total points in the polls between the two crews. Head coaches were allowed to vote for their own teams in the polls.

The NAU men's team is coming off a 2019 season in which it placed second overall at the NCAA meet following its fourth consecutive and 29th all-time Big Sky title. The Lumberjacks return six of their seven runners who competed at the national championships a year ago, including the All-American duo of Drew Bosley and Abdihamid Nur.

Bosley, the reigning Big Sky individual champion and Freshman of the Year, placed a team-best 22nd at the NCAAs and was followed by Nur, who came in 33rd.

Meanwhile, the women's team returns a pair of All-Conference runners in Pipi Eitel and Taryn O'Neill off the 2019 conference championship squad. Eitel and O'Neill placed fifth and sixth respectively at last year's Big Sky meet to lead the Jacks to their 21st all-time conference title and third in the last four years.