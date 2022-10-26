NAU ROUNDUP: Men's, women's basketball ranked in Big Sky preseason polls

With less than two weeks remaining before its season opener in East Lansing, Michigan, against the Michigan State Spartans, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks men's basketball team was voted seventh by the coaches and eighth by the media in the Big Sky Conference preseason polls released on Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks earned 27 points in the coaches poll, tying the Portland State Vikings for seventh. In the media poll, Northern Arizona received 78 points to rank eighth -- one spot behind the Vikings.

Montana State, last season's Big Sky regular-season and conference tournament champions, enter the season as the favorites in both polls.

The Lumberjacks, led by fourth-year head coach Shane Burcar, posted a 9-23 overall record and a 5-15 conference mark last season. The Lumberjacks nearly upset sixth-seeded Eastern Washington in the postseason, falling 78-75 in the first round of the Big Sky tourney.

Northern Arizona returns five of its six leaders in minutes played and points scored, led by Jalen Cone's 18.8 points per game.

Women's basketball

Coming off a Big Sky tournament title-game appearance, Northern Arizona was voted third by the media and fourth by the coaches in the conference preseason polls.

Earning 189 points from the media, Northern Arizona finished just ahead of the Idaho's 187 total points. In the coaches poll, the Northern Arizona's 60 points ranked just behind the Idaho's 62 and Montana's 65.

Entering the year as the defending Big Sky Conference tournament champions, the Montana State Bobcats finished as the overwhelming favorite in both polls. Earning all nine first-place votes in the coaches poll, the Bobcats finished with 81 points.

Entering the tournament as the No. 4 seed last season following a 12-8 Big Sky record, the Lumberjacks finished the year at 17-14 after making a run to the Big Sky championship round against Montana State.

With coach Loree Payne entering her sixth year, the Lumberjacks return just six players from their runner-up roster. One of the top returners is guard Regan Schenck, who finished the 2021-22 season with a program record 182 assists. Guard Emily Rodabaugh is back after hitting 42.3% from 3-point range to rank second all-time in school history for a single season.

Golf

On the final day of fall competition, Northern Arizona stormed to sixth place at The Clash at Boulder Creekin Denver, posting the lowest round this season at 3-under par and tying the highest finish this season so far at 15-over-par 879 (302-296-285) Monday.

"It was definitely a good day," Lumberjacks coach Brad Bedortha said. "We struggled the first round a little bit and struggled quite a bit, but today we bounced back and played very well. Great to finish on a positive note. Our team has the ability to post really good scores and be competitive."

Before Monday, the Lumberjacks sat in a tie for eighth place with UC Irvine at 18-over par. While most of the competition struggled, Northern Arizona put together its best performance throughout the third day, with three golfers finishing at par or better. The performances resulted in matching the program's 54-hole tournament record.

Senior Lorel Hayward continued to bring the heat after Sunday's scorching performance, closing out the tournament with a final round of 69 and putting her at 2-under-par 214 (74-71-69).

"It was a very impressive performance by Lorel," Bedortha said. "She played here as a freshman, and had a horrible time and stated this was her least favorite golf course. To see how much she has matured as a person and golfer truly shows a lot about the person she is, and [I] couldn't be prouder."

Taking inspiration from her teammate, freshman Lizzie Neale kept chipping away and posted a 1-under 226 (79-76-71), a huge improvement from her 79 on the first day. Aleksandra Chekalina rebounded from a tough second day, and a harsh front nine, to birdie two of the last five holes and finish at even-par 227 (74-81-72).

The Clash at Boulder Creek marks the end of Northern Arizona's fall season, which featured two top-10 finishes and few record book alterations.

"Definitely excited for the future of the program," Bedortha said, "and believe we are doing all the right things to continue to get better."

After the holiday break, Northern Arizona will resume the season with its first tournament of the spring on Feb. 13 at Boise State's Mountain Classic Match Play.