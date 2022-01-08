NAU ROUNDUP: Men's, women's basketball games rescheduled

In coordination with the Big Sky Conference's adjusted COVID-19 policy, two Northern Arizona men's and women's basketball's games have been rescheduled. The Lumberjacks will now host Idaho on Monday, Jan. 17 and will travel to Southern Utah on Monday, Jan. 31.

The women's basketball team has rescheduled its meeting against the Eastern Washington Eagles for Monday, Jan. 24.

Initially scheduled for Jan. 1 in Cheney, Washington, the game was postponed due to COVID protocols within the Eastern Washington program.

Initially scheduled for Dec. 30 in Flagstaff, NAU's men's game game versus Idaho was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Idaho program. The Lumberjacks and Vandals will now tip off at 6 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome on Jan. 17 following a road game at Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado, on Jan. 15.

NAU was originally slated to travel to Cedar City, Utah, to face Southern Utah on Jan. 8 before the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within NAU's program. The rescheduling of the Lumberjacks' home contest versus Sacramento State, which was initially scheduled for Jan. 10 but was subsequently postponed as well, will be announced at a later date.

Under the revision, the Big Sky Conference Office will work with its institutions to reschedule canceled games. Canceled games can only be rescheduled when neither team would play on consecutive days, and both teams meet the minimum number of at least seven student-athletes and one full-time coach required for competition.

Makeup games will be rescheduled in chronological order of the previously approved schedule where the aforementioned criteria are met, although they do not need to be played in the same order.

The Big Sky will set the date for any makeup games based on the rescheduling process. Rescheduled games must be completed before the previously approved last date of league competition. Any games that are not able to be rescheduled may be deemed a no-contest by the conference.

Men's tennis

The Lumberjacks find themselves atop the Big Sky preseason poll once again just after bringing home another conference championship in the 2021 spring season.

For the fourth year in a row, with 62 points total and six first-place votes, the team was favored by coaches around the Big Sky to win the 2022 conference championship. Each head coach in the conference receives one vote, and cannot vote for their program.

Among the returning squad, the Lumberjacks boast five All-Big Sky honorees in Eban Straker-Meads, Chris Steele, Facundo Tumosa, Daniel Dillon and Maciej Ziomber. Head coach Maciej Bogusz will return for his fourth season at the helm for the men's squad after earning two consecutive conference head coach of the year honors.

The Lumberjacks return all 10 athletes from last season's championship squad, while adding freshman Morgan Donovan from Fountain Hills. This past spring, The Lumberjacks faced Portland State in the first round of the Big Sky Championships, taking the 4-0 win.

In the 2021 Big Sky championship match, NAU faced the Idaho State Bengals, where it clinched the teams second consecutive conference title and punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament before falling in the first round.

