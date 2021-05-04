NAU Roundup: Men's track and field moves into No. 17 spot of national rankings

With standout performances from the men's distance and throwing squads, the Northern Arizona men are ranked No. 17 in the country this week on the Division I index, making it the first time the Lumberjacks have been rated within the top 25 this season.
NAU has five event squads ranked within the top 15, including the men's 5,000-meter at No. 1, shot put at No. 4, discus at No. 6, 1500m at No. 11 and hammer throw at No. 13.
Freshmen Nico Young and Abdihmaid Nur, junior Luis Grijalva and senior Blaise Ferro make up the top-ranked men's 5000m crew in the nation, averaging a time of 13:27.89.
Young broke the junior American record in the event at the Drake Relays, running a time of 13:24.2, while Nur posted 13:26.7 and Ferro ran 13:31.5. Grijalva competed at the West Coast Relays over the weekend and finished in 13:29.0. All four men recorded U.S. Olympic Trial qualifying times.
The men's shot put squad is composed of seniors Parker Joens and Nicholas Coghill, sophomore Jake Arnold and freshman Parker Bays.
Throwing 19.01m (Joens), 18.33m (Coghill), 17.50m (Arnold), and 16.62m (Bays), the men average a throw of 17.86 meters.
Joens leads in men's discus at 56.34 meters, followed by freshman CJ McMullen measuring 52.99 meters. Sophomores Jay Nielsen and William Beaudry have recorded throws of 52.94m and 52.23m, respectively.
Averaging a mark of 53.62 meters, the Lumberjack men's discus unit ranks sixth in the nation.
Coming in at No. 11 this week is the men's 1500m distance crew, with an average time of 14:48.3.
Running a time of 3:39.02, Grijalva holds the fastest Lumberjacks time in the event this season, followed by senior Cade Burks (2:42.70), Nur (3:43.10), and sophomore Theo Quax (3:43.55).
Additionally, the men's hammer squad ranks 13th in the NCAA, with an average mark of 57.70m; the crew consists of Beaudry (60.63m), senior Jacob Kaufman (60.00m), junior John Murphy (56.30m) and McMullen (53.86m).
Men's basketball
Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar announced Tuesday the signing of Colin Carey, a 6-foot-6 versatile wing out of Peoria's Sunrise Mountain High School. Carey is the second prep basketball player, joining Jayden Jackson (Milwaukee, Wis./Whitefish Bay HS), in NAU's 2021 class.
"Colin is one of the better players in the state of Arizona, and we couldn't be more excited to add an in-state player," Burcar said. "He's a steal for us to get someone of his caliber for the class of 2021 at this time of year. He has a great future for us and he can play multiple positions."
Carey was one of the best players in the 5A Conference as a senior, ranking sixth with 20.1 points and seventh with 8.2 rebounds in his final season at Sunrise Mountain. Carey's efforts earned him a spot on the 5A All-Conference Second Team in addition to 5A Northwest All-Region and West Valley Preps First Team honors.
Carey, the 5A Northwest Region and Peoria Unified District Player of the Year, shot 48% from the field and connected at a 36% clip behind the arc as a senior. Both percentages were the best of his career. He also averaged one steal and just over a block per game.
Carey garnered three All-Region accolades overall -- earning a second-team nod as a sophomore -- and for his career he poured in 1,244 points and grabbed 489 rebounds.
Carey caught the attention of Burcar and his staff while attending the an NAU team camp in the summer of 2019. He played his club ball for Factory, led by Kenny Mullins. Factory also produced current Lumberjacks rising junior Ajang Aguek and recent graduate Chris Bowling.
"He is loyal; he played for the same club for three years and stayed at the same high school for all four years," Burcar said. "I like his loyalty. He came up to see us as a junior, so he saw the environment that we are building. Colin is the type of player we're looking to recruit."
Northern Arizona has officially announced five incoming Lumberjacks for the 2021-22 season. In addition to Carey and Jackson, the Lumberjacks are also bringing in three transfers in Jalen Cone (Walkertown, N.C./Virginia Tech), Justus Rainwater (Enumclaw, Wash./Florida Gulf Coast) and Mason Stark (Chandler, Ariz./Northern State).