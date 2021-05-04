NAU Roundup: Men's track and field moves into No. 17 spot of national rankings

Carey, the 5A Northwest Region and Peoria Unified District Player of the Year, shot 48% from the field and connected at a 36% clip behind the arc as a senior. Both percentages were the best of his career. He also averaged one steal and just over a block per game.

Carey garnered three All-Region accolades overall -- earning a second-team nod as a sophomore -- and for his career he poured in 1,244 points and grabbed 489 rebounds.

Carey caught the attention of Burcar and his staff while attending the an NAU team camp in the summer of 2019. He played his club ball for Factory, led by Kenny Mullins. Factory also produced current Lumberjacks rising junior Ajang Aguek and recent graduate Chris Bowling.

"He is loyal; he played for the same club for three years and stayed at the same high school for all four years," Burcar said. "I like his loyalty. He came up to see us as a junior, so he saw the environment that we are building. Colin is the type of player we're looking to recruit."

Northern Arizona has officially announced five incoming Lumberjacks for the 2021-22 season. In addition to Carey and Jackson, the Lumberjacks are also bringing in three transfers in Jalen Cone (Walkertown, N.C./Virginia Tech), Justus Rainwater (Enumclaw, Wash./Florida Gulf Coast) and Mason Stark (Chandler, Ariz./Northern State).

