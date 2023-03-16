The 65th-ranked Northern Arizona men's tennis team swept its doubleheader against Pratt Community College and University of Nebraska Omaha Wednesday in Flagstaff.

The Lumberjacks have now won eight of their last nine matches and are 6-1 in Flagstaff this season for an overall record of 12-2 (1-0 Big Sky).

Northern Arizona made quick work of Pratt Community College, sweeping the Beavers 7-0.

The Lumberjacks dominated doubles play to secure the first point of the day. The duo of Piotr Galus and Alex Groves earned their team-best ninth win as a pair by sweeping sophomore David Arrieta and freshman Valentino Iveli on the second court, 6-0.

Galus continued his momentum from being named the conference's player of the week earlier in the day, marking the third Lumberjack in a row to get the award.

Northern Arizona secured the doubles point at the No. 1 spot behind Facundo Tumosa and Maikel De Boes, winning 6-1.

The Lumberjacks continued their dominance by sweeping the six singles matches. Tumosa got the winning started with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Despontin at the top spot. Tumosa jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set and never looked back, winning his eighth match of the season and seventh at No. 1 singles.

Sophomore Morgan Donovan never trailed, winning 6-1, 6-3 at No. 6 singles.

Dominik Buzonics officially clinched the match for Northern Arizona with his 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles.

De Boes, Dani Torres and Maciej Ziomber each won their respective singles matches, too.

Northern Arizona stayed hot to start its second match of the day against the Omaha with another doubles point.

Galus and Groves were the first to finish for the second match in a row, winning 6-3 at the second court. Tumosa and De Boes also won, 6-3, at the top spot to clinch the overall doubles point.

Tumosa dropped Northern Arizona's only match in singles, falling 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.

Northern Arizona will travel to Las Vegas for a match against UNLV Saturday at 11 a.m.

Football

Northern Arizona announced Austin Davis as the team's new offensive line coach.

Davis comes from NC State, where he was an offensive graduate assistant serving as the interim offensive line coach for the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl game.

Davis earned his undergraduate degree from Duke in 2016, where he was a four-year letterwinner as an offensive lineman and started 25 consecutive games at center and guard. A team captain in 2017, Davis earned All-ACC honors and participated in four bowl games during his time with the Blue Devils.

After his collegiate playing career, Davis signed briefly as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Pacers. From there, he went on to play center and guard for the Salt Lake Stallions as part of the Alliance of American Football league.

Once his playing career concluded, Davis returned to Duke as an offensive graduate assistant for three seasons before joining NC State and now making his move to Flagstaff.