For the first time since the 2019 season, the Northern Arizona men's tennis team won the Big Sky Conference regular-season title Saturday.

Marking the team's 12th straight win this season, Northern Arizona took down the only other undefeated Big Sky team, the Weber State Wildcats, 6-1, at home.

The Lumberjacks now boast a record of 20-2 and a perfect 7-0 mark in the conference standings.

Dominik Buzonics and Daniel Dillon earned the Lumberjacks' first doubles win, 6-4, at the No. 2 spot.

Alex Groves and Piotr Galus secured the doubles point with a 7-6 (7-4) victory over Weber State's William Zulch and Connor Kruger at the third court.

Dani Torres then gave the Lumberjacks a strong start at singles with a 6-2, 6-2 win at the sixth flight. Galus faced off against Weber's Kruger at the No. 3 slot, cruising to a 6-0, 6-3 win and putting the Lumberjacks up 3-0 overall.

The host won two of the final three singles matches, earning the easy win over the Wildcats to claim the top spot in the conference.

Northern Arizona will close out the regular season Saturday in Phoenix with a nonconference match at Grand Canyon University. Then the team heads south again the following weekend for the conference championship tournament beginning Thursday, April 27.