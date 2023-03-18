The Northern Arizona men's tennis team topped the UNLV Rebels 5-2 Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, pushing the Lumberjacks' record to 13-2. While NAU had to work to create separation in many matches with the Rebels, the team found ways to pull ahead in key matches and keep their momentum going into a crucial stretch of their season.

Junior Dominik Buzonics and freshman Makikel De Boes, who had both been riding high this month, stayed hot during their doubles match, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back on their way to a 6-2 victory at the No. 1 spot.

Courts two and three were far tighter. Both teams built narrow leads, but the results were in question the whole way. Ultimately it was graduate students Facundo Tumosa and Daniel Dillon who secured the crucial doubles point for the Lumberjacks, managing to win two consecutive games and claim the No. 2 spot's victory, 6-4. Senior Alex Groves and Sophomore Piotr Galus did not finish their match, but led 5-3 at the conclusion.

NAU once again put together strong sets in the singles matches. Galus and Groves both carried on their momentum from doubles, sweeping their respective matches. Sophomore Dani Torres won 6-1, 6-1 to secure the team victory.

De Boes took his first loss in singles since February 14th, snapping a seven-match win streak 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Junior Maciej Ziomber needed to play three sets to secure victory but showed great poise and walked away with a win 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

NAU has now won five consecutive matches, and will begin a run of Big Sky Conference games soon. The Lumberjacks will host Montana State Friday.