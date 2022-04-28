NAU ROUNDUP: Men's tennis to play in Big Sky semifinals Friday

Northern Arizona men's tennis is set to take on the Sacramento State Hornets in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Friday.

The Lumberjacks return to the bracket as the defending champions, winning the last two times they entered the championship.

The Lumberjacks earned the No. 3 seed and a bye past the quarterfinal match.

Northern Arizona closed out the regular season with an overall record of 18-8 and a 6-2 mark in the Big Sky standings. Three of the six nonconference losses came to ITA nationally ranked teams.

Heading into the conference tourney, junior Alex Groves has kept a tight hold as the team's leading singles player with an overall record of 18-6. Groves' best victory came against the No. 40 Washington Huskies, during which he pulled out the win at the fifth spot of the lineup, earning his team's lone point of the match.

Sophomore Maciej Ziomber is right behind Groves in overall singles with a record of 17-6. Ziomber earned an impressive match victory at the No. 4 spot over the weekend over the Idaho State Bengals, playing a vital role in Northern Arizona's 4-3 win in Flagstaff. He earned a 6-3 first-set win and battled to a 7-6 victory in the second.

With the longest win streak in singles play, Dominik Buzonics holds a 17-7 singles record and is riding a five-match win streak, primarily playing at court three for the Lumberjacks.

Buzonics and Groves hold a 17-7 record in overall doubles to lead the team.

The Lumberjacks took on the Hornets in Sacramento in March, earning a 5-2 victory as the former handed the latter its first doubles point loss of the season. Eban Straker-Meads, Dani Torres, Ziomber and Groves all brought in match victories at their respective positions, with the doubles point clinching Northern Arizona's first conference victory of the season.

The Hornets enter the tournament as the sixth seed, holding an overall record of 12-10 (3-5 Big Sky). The team is led by Mark Keki, who has showcased a 15-5 record in singles play this season for the Hornets at the team's top flight.

Keki and doubles pairing Mate Voros have only dropped one match through the entire season, as they lead the Hornets in doubles with a 19-1 record. The pairing remains undefeated in Big Sky play.

