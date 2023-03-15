The Northern Arizona men's tennis team is set to host Pratt Community College and Omaha today for a doubleheader in Flagstaff.
Northern Arizona (10-2) is coming off a 7-0 home win against Air Force Friday.
Maikel De Boes earned his first Big Sky player of the week honor for his recent efforts, and he moved into the No. 1 spot for the Lumberjacks. His win over Air Force's Nick Vroman improved his overall singles record to 7-2 so far this season.
Piotr Galus leads the Lumberjacks in singles action with an 11-1 record, primarily playing on the second court to go with three victories at the No. 3 slot. Galus and Alex Groves lead the Lumberjacks in doubles play as well, boasting a record of 8-2, primarily at the No. 2 spot.
The Lumberjacks were ranked 65th by the ITA Tuesday morning, marking the best ranking in men's team history.
Pratt Community College will enter this morning's matchup with a 3-3 record. The Beavers have won their last two matches.
The Omaha Mavericks are on a three-match losing streak, with defeats coming to Arkansas, Nebraska, and Grand Canyon. The Mavericks hold an overall record of 8-6.