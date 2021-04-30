NAU Roundup: Men's tennis to face familiar foe in Big Sky tourney opener

You don't need to search too far to find the last time the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and Portland State Vikings met in the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

In fact, it was the last time either program played in a postseason match.

Facing off in the 2019 Big Sky Conference Championship match, the No. 1-seeded Lumberjacks (6-8) and No. 4 Vikings (7-9) battled for an NCAA Tournament berth ultimately won by NAU with a 4-0 sweep. A handful of players remain on their respective rosters from the match, as well as last season's 4-3 victory for Portland State in Oregon before the cancellation of the season.

Facundo Tumosa and Chris Steele each played among the top six during the title match in 2019 while juniors Daniel Dillon and Mikael Purne were both freshmen at the time as well.

"It helps so much to go through that experience and know how it feels to be successful, win the conference and go to the NCAA Tournament," said Lumberjacks head coach Maciej Bogusz. "It's really beneficial that we have the guys on the team that have been there and done it."

In addition to their group of players remaining on the championship roster, current graduate assistant Ruben Montano clinched the title for the Lumberjacks on court five with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Portland State's Sam Roberts.