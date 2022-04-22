NAU ROUNDUP: Men's tennis to conclude regular season Saturday

Northern Arizona men's tennis is geared up to host the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday at the Aquatic and Tennis Complex, marking the final regular-season match of the season.

Prior to the start of the match, Northern Arizona will honor five of the program's graduating seniors and all their accomplishments as Lumberjacks.

The Lumberjacks hold a season record of 17-8 and a 5-2 mark in the Big Sky Conference standings. Coming off of a three-match win streak, the Lumberjacks are looking to continue their momentum and enter the conference tournament on a high note.

Idaho State enters the match with a record of 12-10, sitting at 4-3 in the Big Sky. The Bengals are coming off a 5-2 loss to the University of Idaho.

Track and field

On Thursday, the USTFCCCA announced the Men's Mid-Outdoor Bowerman Watch List. Northern Arizona distance runner Abdihamid Nur remains in contention for the award.

Since the list was last updated in March, Nur has posted top times in the men's 1,500-meter, 5000m and 10,000m events.

Last weekend, he broke the Big Sky and Northern Arizona 1500m records with a time of 3:36.33. Nur's time also currently ranks No. 1 in the Big Sky, first in the West Region, and second in the NCAA. Not long after clocking the incredible 1500m time, Nur ran the Mt. SAC Relays 5K in 13:42.31, ranking 36th in the NCAA in the outdoor season.

Nur's 10K time of 28.17.33 currently sits eighth in the nation.

Athletes on All-Academic team

The Northern Arizona football, volleyball, soccer and men's and women's cross country teams combined for 62 fall All-Academic awards, the Big Sky announced Thursday. The 62 fall awardees are a significant increase over the 40 honors the five teams combined for two years ago prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be eligible for Big Sky All-Academic honors, a student-athlete must have participated in at least half of the team's competitions, achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average at the conclusion of the most recently completed term and completed at least one academic term.

The football team accounted for 21 of the 62 total Lumberjacks honorees, followed by the soccer team's 14. Women's cross country had 11 and volleyball had nine, with the two-time defending NCAA Champion men's cross country team producing seven honorees.

Even with Murray drama, Cards confident in team's direction The Arizona Cardinals appeared to be one of the more stable franchises in the NFL just six months ago. That changed a little after a late-season collapse and a passive/aggressive contract spat between quarterback Kyler Murray and the team’s front office brought some drama to the desert. Assuming Murray and the Cardinals figure out things, the upcoming draft is a way to plug some holes on the roster. The Cardinals don’t have any glaring holes but could certainly use help at multiple positions, including edge rusher, defensive line, receiver and cornerback.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0