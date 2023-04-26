The Northern Arizona men's tennis team is ranked 71st in the United States by the ITA ahead of the upcoming postseason.

The Lumberjacks (21-2, 7-0 Big Sky) will head into the conference tournament in Phoenix beginning Friday as the top seed. This week's ranking marks the eighth consecutive week of being honored in the ITA's top 75.

Following a 6-1 victory at Grand Canyon University on Saturday, Northern Arizona finished the regular season with a program-record win percentage of 91.3% and is in the midst of a 13-match win streak that dates back to a 4-3 win over Gonzaga on March 4.

Leading the Lumberjacks in singles play are senior Alex Groves and junior Dominik Buzonics, who each boast identical 16-2 records. Sophomore Piotr Galus closely follows the two with a 19-3 record while primarily playing at No. 2 singles spot.

Through doubles play, the pairing of Groves and Galus continues to see success -- holding a record of 17-3 while playing primarily at the No. 2 flight.

Looking to reclaim the Big Sky tournament title after falling short last year and winning the season prior, the Lumberjacks earned a bye past Thursday and will play their first match Friday against either No. 4-seeded Weber State or fifth-seeded Idaho State.