The Big Sky Conference honored four Northern Arizona men's tennis players players in singles and all three doubles teams, placing them on the all-conference lists.

In a unanimous selection, Piotr Galus was named to the first team for singles in his first season with the Lumberjacks. Galus, playing at the No. 2 and 3 slots, led Northern Arizona in singles wins this season with an overall record of 20-4.

Facundo Tumosa, Dominik Buzonics and Alex Groves were named to the second team. Tumosa owned a singles record of 17-6 this season, primarily playing at the top flight. Buzonics and Groves both went 18-2 in their respective singles matches.

The Lumberjacks were the only team in the conference to have all three of their primary doubles pairings named to the all-conference teams, with Maikel De Boes and Tumosa earning first-team honors alongside Groves and Galus. Buzonics and Daniel Dillon received an honorable mention nod.

De Boes and Tumosa were 10-3 at mainly the No. 1 position. Groves and Galus led the team in doubles wins with a 17-5 record as a pairing at the second spot. Buzonics and Dillon led the team and the conference in win percentage as the two held a 12-1 overall doubles record.

Northern Arizona went 22-3 overall and had a 7-1 Big Sky mark, and reached the conference championship match, falling 4-3 to Idaho.