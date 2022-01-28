NAU ROUNDUP: Men's tennis opens season this weekend

Looking to repeat as Big Sky champions, Northern Arizona men's tennis will open the 2022 schedule at home this weekend, hosting Arizona Christian and Western New Mexico University.

The Lumberjacks are hosting ACU on Saturday for a doubleheader with matches starting at 10 a.m and 2 p.m. Sunday, the Lumberjacks will take on WNMU for a doubleheader, with matches starting at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Northern Arizona returns its entire roster from the spring season, adding freshman Morgan Donovan and Dani Torres.

The Lumberjacks saw success throughout their fall campaign, and the team sent Eban Straker-Meads, Facundo Tumosa and Maciej Ziomber to the ITA All-American Championships. Straker-Meads and Tumosa also went on to the ITA National Fall Championships as a doubles pairing.

Northern Arizona last hosted the Western New Mexico Mustangs back in February of 2020 for a doubleheader. The Lumberjacks won both matches 7-0. Arizona Christian and Northern Arizona last faced one another in March of 2016, a match Northern Arizona swept 7-0.

Men's basketball

With games on tap with Portland State and Southern Utah, Northern Arizona approaches the halfway point of the conference schedule beginning Saturday.

The Lumberjacks will wrap up their extended homestand in the Walkup Skydome on Saturday at 2 p.m. versus the Vikings before making the short trip to Cedar City, Utah, to face the Thunderbirds on Monday at 5 p.m.

Saturday's game will conclude a stretch of five home games across 13 days and a longer stretch of seven consecutive home games in the month of January dating back to Northern Arizona's New Year's Day contest versus Eastern Washington.

The Lumberjacks will be aiming to conclude this critical stretch at home over the last two weeks with a 3-2 record, coming off a 70-65 victory over Sacramento State earlier this week. Led by sophomore Jalen Cone's career-high 36 points, Northern Arizona rode a game-altering second-half run to pull past Sacramento State and ultimately push its record to 7-11 overall and 3-4 in the Big Sky. A win versus Portland State on Saturday would even the Lumberjacks' conference record at .500 through eight games for just the second time in the last seven seasons.

Cone's 36 points set the new single-game high by a Big Sky Conference player this season, and it was also his second 30-point effort following a 33-point performance on the road at South Dakota last month. With two 30-point games this season, Cone is the first Lumberjack since JoJo Anderson (2017-18) to record multiple 30-point efforts in the same season. The last Lumberjack to post three 30-point games in a season was Ryan McDade in 2002-03.

When Portland State comes to the Skydome Saturday, it will be its first game in Flagstaff in over two years since Northern Arizona edged out a thriller, 84-82, on Jan. 25, 2020. The Lumberjacks defeated the Vikings in their only meeting last season, 77-66, in the first round of the Big Sky tournament in Boise, Idaho. The victory was the Lumberjacks' first conference tournament win in six years.

On Monday, Northern Arizona will face Southern Utah, which handed the Lumberjacks a pair of losses last season en route to winning the Big Sky regular-season title. The Thunderbirds, currently sitting at 11-6 overall and 5-2 in the Big Sky, were voted the preseason favorite to win the Big Sky

Southern Utah, ranked No. 24 in the country in scoring offense at 79.6 points per game, has four players averaging at least 11 points, led by John Knight's 15.2.

He is shooting 55.6% from the field and is fourth in the Big Sky with 4.2 assists per game. Preseason Big Sky Most Valuable Player Tevian Jones is second on the team with 14 points per game while Maizen Fausett is averaging a team-high 8.8 rebounds to go with 13.4 points per game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0