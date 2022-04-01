NAU ROUNDUP: Men's tennis heads to MSU, Montana over weekend

Looking to jump back into the win column, the Northern Arizona men's tennis team will head on the road to Montana to take on Big Sky opponents in the Bobcats and Grizzlies.

In a road trip doubleheader for NAU men's and women's tennis, the Lumberjacks will face the Montana State Bobcats on Friday after the women's team plays in the morning.

The Lumberjacks will then head to Missoula for a Sunday morning match against Montana.

Northern Arizona has dropped its last two matches, losing to No. 40 Washington State, 1-6, and conference opponent Idaho, 3-4. Despite the short skid, coach Maciej Bogusz is not panicking.

"We're still where we want to be; we have to make some better decisions at the end of sets," Bogusz said.

Leading the Lumberjacks, and coming up with two singles wins in the Jacks' last two matches, junior Alex Groves holds an overall singles record of 15-4. Groves and doubles partner Dominik Buzonics also lead the team in doubles play with a record of 14-6, after winning their doubles matchup against the Vandals.

Coming off of two Big Sky wins, the Bobcats will head into Friday's match with a 14-6 record, on top of the conference with a 4-0 record against Big Sky opponents.

MSU's No. 1 doubles pairing Jamieson Nathan and Matej Panik received their first ITA doubles ranking of the season at No. 40. The two hold an overall record of 6-1.

The Lumberjacks and the Bobcats have not faced off since March of 2019, which NAU won, 5-2, in Bozeman. NAU holds the advantage in the all-time series facing Montana State, with a record of 8-3.

The University of Montana Grizzlies have a season record of 11-1, with the team's only loss coming to No. 52 Gonzaga.

Gustav Theilgaard was named Big Sky Player of the Week recently, with a 9-0 overall singles record on the season.

Men's basketball

Adding their second transfer this week, Northern Arizona men's basketball coach Shane Burcar announced the addition of Liam Lloyd on Thursday. Lloyd will have three seasons of eligibility remaining starting this fall following two seasons at Grand Canyon.

"When you talk about Liam Lloyd, the biggest thing is he's a winner with his attitude and his leadership," Burcar said. "I liked him a lot when he was in high school at Gonzaga Prep and I liked him a lot when he played his club ball for Washington Supreme. I've followed his career and when I saw him in the (transfer) portal, I was really excited. He's all about winning and that's all he talks about."

Lloyd, a 6-foot-5 guard, recently wrapped up his second season with the Lopes as part of Grand Canyon's 23-8 team that advanced to the WAC semifinals. Lloyd appeared in 17 of the Lopes' 31 games and totaled 12 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists in 65 minutes on the court.

"Liam is a two-way player," Burcar said. "He can defend and he can score the ball. He's going to be a great shooter for us and he can also score off the bounce. He'll get his teammates involved, but more than anything, he makes everyone else better. The other advantage that we'll have with Liam coming to Flagstaff is that he'll have a chip on his shoulder and he'll be ready to play and help us win championships in the future."

Lloyd, the son of University of Arizona head men's basketball coach Tommy Lloyd, starred at Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, Washington, where he scored more than 1,000 points and was part of two state championship teams. Over the course of his three-year varsity career, Lloyd helped lead the team to a 69-10 record.

Lloyd is the second transfer to join the Lumberjack men's basketball program this week following Xavier Fuller's transfer from South Dakota. The Lumberjacks also previously announced an incoming freshman class of five back in November.

