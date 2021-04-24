NAU Roundup: Men's tennis falls to GCU in Phoenix

Returning from a two-week hiatus, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks rolled through doubles Saturday afternoon in Phoenix to take an early lead against Grand Canyon University before falling 5-2 to the Lopes.

With a win at No. 4 during singles play, the Lumberjacks (6-8) landed in a pair of third sets at No. 3 and No. 5 with the Lopes (6-12). While the latter went into a tiebreaker, the match on court 3 clinched the victory for GCU as Northern Arizona wrapped up its regular season.

Alex Groves and Dominik Buzonics improved to 3-2 this season at court 1 in doubles, beating GCU's Valentin Lang and Jiri Novak, 6-4, to open the day. Chris Steele and Maciej Ziomber clinched the doubles point at No. 3 with a 6-4 victory, as Evan Straker-Meads and Facundo Tumosa led 5-3 on court 2.

“We continue getting better in doubles and that was our main focus in practice," said Lumberjacks head coach Maciej Bogusz. "It's great to see the progress the team is making in that aspect of the game. Definitely played the best doubles of the season today."

Down 1-0 headed into doubles, the host pulled ahead with straight-set victories at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 6. Ziomber put the Lumberjacks back within one point thanks to a 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 4, his 10th singles victory of his freshman season and his fourth on court 4.