NAU Roundup: Men's tennis falls at Texas in opening round of national tourney

Looking to see progress from their last appearance in the nation men's tennis tournament, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks seemed to prove they achieved just that based on their closely contested battles with the No. 4 Texas Longhorns.

With leads on four singles courts deep into sets at No. 1, 3, 4 and 5, the Lumberjacks forced the defending NCAA champion Longhorns to fight for their 4-0 victory Saturday afternoon in Austin, Texas. The loss in the first round wrapped up the Lumberjacks' season with an 8-9 record.

"I am very proud of our team's effort and strong showing against defending national champions today," said Lumberjacks head coach Maciej Bogusz. "We created chances on many courts and used some of them and most of all our guys had fun while doing it. Thank you to everyone that made our season possible."

Maciej Ziomber and Eban Straker-Meads impressed in their first singles sets of the day, as the former landed in a tiebreaker and the latter holding a lead midway through the set.

Ziomber ultimately fell 7-6 (7-4).

After falling 6-2 in their first sets, Dominik Buzonics and Chris Steele impressed after their respective breaks. Buzonics broke serve against No. 75 Siem Woldeab on his way to a 3-2 advantage in his second set before nearly reaching a 4-2 advantage.