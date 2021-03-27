NAU Roundup: Men's tennis clinches Big Sky south title with win over Weber State

Steele and Buzonics did not allow a single point from WSU until game six. Up 5-1 over the Wildcats, the pair won their next game and the match, 6-1, obtaining the first doubles court victory for the Lumberjacks.

With the first doubles match won on No. 2, the Lumberjacks had an advantage to clinch the doubles point, needing only one more court to win their match.

Northern Arizona found its second doubles win on court No. 3 from freshman Maciej Ziomber and junior Daniel Dillon. The duo only allowed a deuce scored by their opponents, Michiel Van Schoor and Brendan Barr, to achieve a 6-2 set.

In singles, Eban Straker-Meads’ opponent, after being down in the first game, forfeited the rest of the match. With the foe’s retirement, Straker-Meads moved the Lumberjacks up 2-0 just moments into singles.

Even with the forfeit, Northern Arizona put up four more wins on its courts to come out 6-1 over Weber State.

Buzonics was the first Lumberjack to secure a singles win outside of the forfeit. In a heated, back and forth match against Weber State’s Arthur Serafim, the freshman from Hungary won his two sets 6-3 and 6-2, bringing NAU up 3-0 against WSU.