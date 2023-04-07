The 61st-ranked Northern Arizona men's tennis team extended its win streak to nine matches with a 5-2 victory over Sacramento State Thursday in Flagstaff.

The Lumberjacks (17-2, 4-0 Big Sky) began the day by securing a doubles victory. Piotr Galus and Alex Groves played a close match at the No. 2 spot, eventually pulling ahead to win 6-4.

Dominik Buzoniks and Daniel Dillon had an early lead on court three before winning their match 6-4 to clinch the doubles point. Maikel De Boes and Facundo Tumosa's match on court one went unfinished.

The Lumberjacks also fared well in singles.

Groves had a solid day on court five, winning his match 6-3, 6-3. Maciej Ziomber had a back-and-forth first set at No. 6 singles, winning in a tiebreaker, 7-6. He claimed the second, 6-3.

Tumosa clinched the team victory with a close win, claiming a 7-5, 7-5 victory at the No. 3 spot.

Buzonics also had a gritty win on court four, winning his first set 7-6 before dropping the second in a 7-5 tiebreak. He dominated in the third-set tiebreaker, however, winning 10-3.

Northern Arizona is schedule to visit Idaho State for a Saturday match in Pocatello, Idaho.