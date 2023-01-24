NAU ROUNDUP: Men's tennis begins season with sweeps

The Northern Arizona men's tennis team started its season with two 7-0 victories against Arizona Christian Saturday in Flagstaff.

Northern Arizona opened the day with a win in the morning.

Lumberjacks coach Maciej Bogusz saw his team roll in the doubles matches, and he used the first matches of the season to play around with lineups and get the team experience.

"I am happy with both of the matches. The team had a good week of practice and it showed on the courts today. The guys looked and felt better as the day went on," Bogusz said.

Facundo Tumosa and doubles partner Dani Torres found early chemistry at the No. 3 spot, earning a 6-2 win over ACU's David Maas and Harry Buttifant. Alex Groves and Piotr Galus followed suit at the No. 1 position, claiming the court 6-2 and securing the doubles point for their team. Dominik Buzonics and Daniel Dillon finished out doubles with the sweep, earning a 6-4 win against the Firestorm's Martin Thomas and Josh Jones.

Torres bageled his opponent to provide the Lumberjacks a point at the No. 5 position. Maciej Ziomber closed out his matchup at No. 6 with a quick 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Buzonics won his first set, 6-0, and won the second, 6-3, at the No. 4 spot. Tumosa cleaned up at the No. 1 spot with a 6-3, 6-1 victory. Galus and Groves finished the match sweep with victories in their individual matches.

The Lumberjacks continued rolling into the afternoon, as doubles pairings Groves and Galus, Dillon and Tumosa, Ziomber and Buzonics pulled off wins at the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 spots, respectively.

Heading into singles, the lineup saw some movement, with Tumosa staying at the No. 1 spot, followed by Galus at No. 2, Groves at No. 3, Torres at No. 4, Dillon at No. 5, and Morgan Donovan debuting at No. 6.

Donovan impressed the Flagstaff crowd with a 6-0, 6-3 victory. Groves, Dillon and Torres followed suit to secure the victory, taking the 5-0 lead. Tumosa earned a 6-2, 6-4 win at the No. 1 spot. Galus's match went to a tiebreaker in the second set, but he stepped up and earned the 6-1, 7-6 (7-1) victory to end the day.

Northern Arizona will be back in action next week to take on Mesa Community College and Denver in a Saturday doubleheader at the tennis complex in Flagstaff.