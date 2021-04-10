NAU Roundup: Men's tennis beats Nebraska-Omaha

Northern Arizona men’s tennis wrapped up its three-match road swing in Colorado on Saturday, finishing with a 5-2 win over Nebraska-Omaha in Colorado Springs.
The Lumberjacks earned the advantage over the Mavericks, winning the doubles point.
“It was a very good week for the team. We showed a lot of depth in our roster and big progress on doubles courts,” Lumberjacks head coach Maciej Bogusz said. “The team keeps getting better every match we play.”
Duo Maciej Ziomber and Daniel Dillon defeated their Omaha pairing of Ethan Henry and Yaswanth Mylavarapu first, taking a 6-1 win over the Mavs. Eban Straker-Meads and Chris Steele finished next against Omaha’s Julian Kenzlers and Hugo Piles on a 6-3 victory.
With the 1-0 lead going into singles, the Lumberjacks only needed three more points to clinch the match.
The host tied the match at 1-all after earning the first singles win against Straker-Meads. Matt Hulme defeated the Lumberjack senior in two 6-3 sets to equalize the score.
The Jacks responded with three wins of their own to clinch the match.
Joachim Schaefer beat redshirt junior Mylavarapu, 6-1 and 6-3. With the victory, Schaefer earned his first singles win of the spring season.
Ziomber tallied the third point for NAU.
To clinch the match 4-1 and secure the victory for Northern Arizona, Alex Groves defeated Omaha’s Philip Olsson 6-4 and 6-1.
Ultimately, the Lumberjacks cranked out one more singles victory from Dominik Buzonics on No. 3. After taking a 7-5 loss in the first set, Buzonics responded with a second set win of the same score. In the three set tiebreaker, the freshman finished 10-6 over Alvaro Quintana.
NAU will take a short break before its next match on Friday. The Lumberjacks will be heading to California for two matches in Irvine against Concordia and California-Irvine next weekend.
Women's tennis
Needing just 10 sets across six matches, the Lumberjacks closed out their 10th win of the season and wrapped up their regular season road schedule Saturday afternoon in El Paso, Texas.
The second of two road contests in as many days, Saturday's match with the UTEP Miners (3-6) extended NAU's win streak to four straight as well as eight victories across their past nine. A pair of wins on court one and two locked up the doubles point before straight-set wins for Mimi Bland, Ellie Millard and Ava Neyestani in singles locked up the 4-1 victory.
Elinor Beazley and Gina Dittmann's 6-3 victory at No. 2 against Vanessa Valdez and Lina Sachica put the Lumberjacks ahead to start the day before Millard and Bland locked up the first point with a 6-4 victory of their own at No. 1.
Madi Moore and Neyestani led 5-3 in their match at No. 3, but went unfinished as the teams elected to not play out all nine matches.
UTEP evened the score at 1-1, with Elena Dibattista's win at No. 6, but NAU's remaining five singles players wound up in a race to clinch the team victory. Playing at No. 2 for the first time this season, Bland extended her win streak to 10 consecutive matches with a 6-3, 6-0 victory against Erandi Martinez.
Millard pushed the Lumberjacks to the brink of victory with her own 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 3, her sixth straight win in singles play dating back to the beginning of March.
With Dittmann leading her match 7-5, 2-0 and Beazley ahead 6-1, 5-5, it was Neyestani's 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 4 that pushed the Lumberjacks to four points and gave her the first match-clinching point of her NAU career.
The early stoppage in play prevented Dittmann from reaching her 11th straight win of the season, as her own teammates became the first ones to hold the freshman without a win in singles since the end of January.
Now 10-4, NAU returns to Flagstaff to face the Weber State Wildcats (6-9) Saturday at the Aquatic and Tennis Complex.
The match will wrap up Big Sky Conference play for the Lumberjacks, and a victory would clinch the Big Sky's South Division as well as a berth in the conference tournament set for May 1 and 2 at the Phoenix Tennis Center.