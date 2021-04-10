NAU Roundup: Men's tennis beats Nebraska-Omaha

Madi Moore and Neyestani led 5-3 in their match at No. 3, but went unfinished as the teams elected to not play out all nine matches.

UTEP evened the score at 1-1, with Elena Dibattista's win at No. 6, but NAU's remaining five singles players wound up in a race to clinch the team victory. Playing at No. 2 for the first time this season, Bland extended her win streak to 10 consecutive matches with a 6-3, 6-0 victory against Erandi Martinez.

Millard pushed the Lumberjacks to the brink of victory with her own 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 3, her sixth straight win in singles play dating back to the beginning of March.

With Dittmann leading her match 7-5, 2-0 and Beazley ahead 6-1, 5-5, it was Neyestani's 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 4 that pushed the Lumberjacks to four points and gave her the first match-clinching point of her NAU career.

The early stoppage in play prevented Dittmann from reaching her 11th straight win of the season, as her own teammates became the first ones to hold the freshman without a win in singles since the end of January.

Now 10-4, NAU returns to Flagstaff to face the Weber State Wildcats (6-9) Saturday at the Aquatic and Tennis Complex.

The match will wrap up Big Sky Conference play for the Lumberjacks, and a victory would clinch the Big Sky's South Division as well as a berth in the conference tournament set for May 1 and 2 at the Phoenix Tennis Center.

