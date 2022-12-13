NAU ROUNDUP: Men's tennis adds two recruits in 2023 class

The Northern Arizona men's tennis team has received the national letter of intent of Jakub Prachar and the official commitment of Lance Urlaub, with both set to join the roster in the fall of 2023.

"I am very excited about Lance and Jakub joining the team next fall. They will keep pushing our program forward to new heights in the near future," Lumberjacks coach Maciej Bogusz said.

Urlaub is a four-star recruit coming up the mountain from Phoenix and was named the second-best recruit out of Arizona for the 2023 class. The incoming Lumberjack will graduate from Desert Vista High School in 2023. Both of Urlaub's parents played Division I tennis. James Urlaub, his father, played at UTEP, and his mother, Andrea Urlaub, played at the University of Oregon.

Lance Urlaub was named the Arizona High School Tennis Player of the Year in both 2021 and '22. He won the state championship in 2021 after he went undefeated in regular-season singles play. In 2022, he was honored as a high school All-American by the Tennis All-American Foundation and was ranked at No. 63 by the USTA in the 18 and younger rankings.

"Lance is one of the best recruits out of our state ,and I am glad that local players decide to continue their tennis careers on the collegiate level at NAU. Lance comes from a tennis family. His brother played tennis and both of his parents were Division I tennis players. He has a great serve and will enjoy playing in Flagstaff," Bogusz said.

Prachar will join the Lumberjacks from Prague, Czech Republic. His highest ranking in the Czech Republic was at No. 4, and the 2023 newcomer has won 10 ITF tournament titles.

Prahcar has been a top prospect since 2018.

Prachar notes that the high level of tennis drew him to Northern Arizona and Flagstaff, and he looks forward to playing with his soon-to-be Lumberjacks teammates.

"Jakub is one of the best juniors out of Czech Republic with a ton of experience on the international stage and ATP points. He has a perfect style of play for a fast-court environment and fits our program perfectly. Jakub wants to play professional tennis after college, and we are going to help him reach his goals," Bogusz said.