Jalen Cone, Northern Arizona's leading scorer the last two seasons, has entered the transfer portal.

Cone averaged 17.6 points this season for the Northern Arizona men's basketball team and 18.8 the prior year after transferring from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021-22 preseason. His best single-game performance came on Dec. 17, 2022, when he gave a 45-point performance in a 106-101 overtime loss at Southern Utah.

The Lumberjacks, who finished the season with an overall record of 12-23, made a run to the Big Sky Conference tournament championship game in Boise, Idaho, on March 8, coming away as the runners-up.

Track and field

The Lumberjacks were picked as unanimous favorites for the Big Sky Conference outdoor season, according to the recently released conference coaches poll.

Both teams won the outdoor titles in 2022. They also swept the cross country and indoor conference championships this school year.

Last season the Lumberjacks sent a record 33 athletes to the NCAA West Regionals. Five athletes punched their tickets to the NCAA outdoor championship meet. Nico Young collected a bronze medal at the national meet in the 5K, running a time of 13:28.62. David Dunlap finished 15th in the 200-meter event to earn second-team honors and earn All-American status. Jessa Hanson was also named a second-team All-American after placing 11th in the women's 10K with a time of 33:55.74.

The Lumberjacks will compete in the Willie Williams Classic in Tucson beginning Friday.

Men's tennis

Northern Arizona moved up in the ITA rankings for the third consecutive week, coming in at No. 59 after a 3-0 week for the best ranking in program history.

The team boasts a record of 13-2, most recently beating UNLV for the first time in team history.

Piotr Galus leads the team in overall singles with a 13-1 record, primarily playing at the No. 2 spot.

The Lumberjacks will host the Montana State Bobcats Friday at 10 a.m. in Flagstaff.