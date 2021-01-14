NAU Roundup: Men's hoops falls behind 17-0 to start in double-digit loss at Montana

The Northern Arizona men’s basketball team was dominated in the first half, and despite a 16-0 second-half run, the Lumberjacks came up short to Montana, 67-56, Thursday evening in Dahlberg Arena.

The loss is NAU’s third straight as the Lumberjacks now sit at 3-9 overall and 2-4 in Big Sky Conference play.

“Right now, it’s the same story for us; we get down in the first half and then we give it a try in the second half,” Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said. “That’s unacceptable right now and our guys need to believe in themselves. We’ve got to keep grinding.”

The Lumberjacks immediately found themselves in a 17-0 hole and trailed by as much as 27 in the second half. Holding a 58-31 lead with 13 minutes left to play, the Grizzlies went more than nine minutes scoreless, a span during which the Lumberjacks scored 16 straight.

In the final 35 minutes, NAU outscored Montana by six and the Lumberjacks won the second half by a 37-26 margin.