NAU Roundup: Men's hoops falls behind 17-0 to start in double-digit loss at Montana

The Northern Arizona men’s basketball team was dominated in the first half, and despite a 16-0 second-half run, the Lumberjacks came up short to Montana, 67-56, Thursday evening in Dahlberg Arena.
The loss is NAU’s third straight as the Lumberjacks now sit at 3-9 overall and 2-4 in Big Sky Conference play.
“Right now, it’s the same story for us; we get down in the first half and then we give it a try in the second half,” Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said. “That’s unacceptable right now and our guys need to believe in themselves. We’ve got to keep grinding.”
The Lumberjacks immediately found themselves in a 17-0 hole and trailed by as much as 27 in the second half. Holding a 58-31 lead with 13 minutes left to play, the Grizzlies went more than nine minutes scoreless, a span during which the Lumberjacks scored 16 straight.
In the final 35 minutes, NAU outscored Montana by six and the Lumberjacks won the second half by a 37-26 margin.
Montana was off and running from the tip with an instant 7-0 lead before NAU called a timeout just 1:40 into the game. The timeout did nothing to slow down the host, as its run extended to 17-0 before Lumberjacks junior Cameron Shelton stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer at the 15:34 mark.
Before Shelton’s trey, Montana had hit five of its first six shots from the field, going 4 of 5 from long distance, and the Grizzlies cruised to a 41-19 halftime lead.
Montana shot 61.9% (13 of 21) from the field in the first half and drilled as many 3s (6) as NAU had field goals at the intermission. A bright spot for the Lumberjacks was sophomore Isaiah Lewis, who scored nine of his career-high 15 points before the half.
Montana’s offense came down to earth though in the second half, especially during NAU’s 16-0 run that brought the Jacks within 58-47 with 4:15 to play.
Sophomore Ajang Aguek opened the outburst with a layup and redshirt sophomore Keith Haymon knocked down a pair of 3s. After Montana snapped its drought, NAU converted just two more field goals the remainder of the contest.
NAU’s offense picked up significantly in the second half with the Lumberjacks shooting 46.7% (14 for 30) following the intermission, but they still finished the game at just a 37% clip. Montana closed at 51.2% while outrebounding NAU 34-30.
Shelton’s eight-game 20-point scoring streak was snapped, but the junior wound up posting his first double-double of the season with 19 points and a career-high tying 10 rebounds. Shelton rounded out his stat line with five assists and a season-best four steals and four turnovers.
Lewis stepped up in lieu of NAU missing two starters -- Nik Mains and Luke Avdalovic -- due to injury, knocking down 3 of 4 from behind the arc and scoring a career-high 15. No other Lumberjack netted more than six points though as NAU was just 9 for 26 from the deck outside of Shelton and Lewis’ production.
With the win, Montana evened its season mark to 6-6 and improved to 2-3 in the Big Sky.
NAU will look to put a halt to its three-game losing streak on Saturday as the teams reconvene in Dahlberg Arena at 11 a.m.
Around the Big Sky
It became official Thursday: Southern Utah will leave the Big Sky and join the Western Athletic Conference, just not immediately. The move had been reported on deeply the past few months, and was officially announced by the WAC Thursday.
The conference announced the additions of four more schools, all from Texas, including Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin, Lamar and Sam Houston State as the WAC plans to resurrect football.
Southern Utah will officially leave the Big Sky after the 2021-22 academic year. The four Texas schools are expected to join the WAC as early as this summer.
Geographically Southern Utah has been Northern Arizona's top Big Sky rival. Now that the inter-conference rivalry is done, the two may return to scheduling series against one another like they had done before Southern Utah joined the Big Sky.
Sun Sports Editor Lance Hartzler contributed to this roundup.