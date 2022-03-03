NAU ROUNDUP: Men's hoops begins road trip with Thursday game at Eastern Washington

Hoping to build some momentum going into next week's conference tournament, the Northern Arizona men's basketball team plays its final two regular-season games on the road beginning in Cheney, Washington, on Thursday at Eastern Washington. The Lumberjacks will conclude the regular season on Saturday at Idaho.

Northern Arizona is tied with Sacramento State and Idaho at 5-13 in the Big Sky standings. The three teams are tied for eighth, and Idaho State is a half game behind with only one game remaining at 5-14. Currently, the Lumberjacks, who are 9-20 overall, hold the tiebreaker for eighth by virtue of sweeping the season series with the Hornets and defeating the Vandals in the first head-to-head meeting between the teams on Jan. 17. Northern Arizona also swept the season series over Idaho State.

Northern Arizona will look to solidify its seed and snap its longest active losing streak to a Big Sky opponent on Thursday against Eastern Washington. A win would be the program's first over the Eagles since March 4, 2017, and end a nine-game skid to Eastern Washington. In contrast, the Lumberjacks have won seven straight over the Vandals, marking their longest active win streak against a conference foe. Additionally, Northern Arizona has won four straight in Moscow, although it will be the Lumberjacks' first trip to the Vandals' new ICCU Arena, which opened this season.

Eastern Washington (15-14, 9-9 Big Sky) is tied with Portland State for sixth in the conference standings going into the final weekend of the regular season. The Eagles fell to the Hornets, 81-75, Saturday on the road but have won four of their last six games. Eastern Washington is third in the conference in scoring average at 77.2 points per game -- which also ranks 45th in the country. The Eagles share the ball extremely well at 16 assists per game, a mark that's the best in the Big Sky.

Idaho lost last week to Sacramento State, 83-51, and Northern Colorado, 98-94, during its last regular-season road trip. Prior to last week, however, the Vandals (8-20, 5-13 Big Sky) had won three straight over Weber State, Montana and Eastern Washington in succession. Like Northern Arizona, Idaho does a lot of damage behind the arc, ranking 22nd in the country in 3-point percentage at 37.8% and just inside the top 100 with 8.2 3s per game.

The Big Sky tournament begins Wednesday in Boise at Idaho Central Arena.

Men's tennis

For the second week in a row, Northern Arizona has been nationally ranked by the ITA, moving up to No. 65.

The team completed a 7-0 win over Mesa Community College on Friday morning, while adding another sweep of a team Friday afternoon against New Mexico State. The Lumberjacks completed a weekend sweep with a 4-0 win over Grand Canyon University on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks will host one match at home this weekend to start up their Big Sky Conference schedule. Northern Arizona is set to take on Eastern Washington on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Women's tennis

Having faced a trio of nationally ranked Pac-12 opponents during their extended run of road matches to open the season, Northern Arizona heads to Wyoming for one last road match before making its home debut.

Set to play the Wyoming Cowgirls (5-6) at 5 p.m. on Thursday, the Lumberjacks (1-5) will seek to snap a four-match losing streak, which dates back to a Feb. 18 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. It's the longest losing streak for the Lumberjacks since the 2018-19 season. Playing slightly short-handed without Ellie Millard and Mimi Bland, Northern Arizona's 13-match win streak in the Big Sky Conference was broken by the Weber State Wildcats over the weekend.

Northern Arizona and Wyoming have met eight times total, with the teams trading wins and losses since their second meeting in 2007. Leading the overall series 5-3, the Lumberjacks defeated the Cowgirls 5-2 in Flagstaff last season.

Three of Wyoming's victories this season have come against non-Division I opponents, and the other was against Southeastern Louisiana on Feb. 5. The Cowgirls also defeated the Montana State Bobcats 5-2 in October before falling 4-3 in mid-January.

Gina Dittmann leads the Lumberjacks with three singles wins this season, followed by four players with two victories each.

