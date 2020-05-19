NAU Roundup: Men's hoops assistant coach Tyler Ojanen named top 50 impactful low major assistant

Standing at No. 45 in the ITA's NCAA Division I Women Rankings before the shortened season came to an end, Tomasetti's final victory of the year came against Pacific's Klara Kosan, 7-5, 6-2. The victory over Kosan, ranked No. 69 by the ITA, improved Tomasetti's record to 4-3 against ranked opponents between the fall and spring and a perfect 9-0 in dual matches at the No. 1 spot.

"Well deserved by Chiara. She dominated the region the last two years, and even more so now as a senior," said Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz. "She had an amazing showing in the entire season, and beating nationally ranked players at the ITA Regional Championships without even dropping a set calls for this great honor. This is a great example for young athletes and freshmen of how your college career can take off when you trust the process and commit to hard work."

Tomasetti's doubles win over Pacific, alongside junior Ellie Millard, evened her doubles record to 4-4 before the season came to an end.

Last spring, Tomasetti earned the ITA Mountain Region's Player to Watch award. Given to players who are expected to be a top returning contender, but have not yet won an ITA National event, the honor is selected in all 12 ITA regions.