NAU ROUNDUP: Men's hoops adds sharp-shooter McLaughlin to roster

Northern Arizona head men's basketball coach Shane Burcar is bringing another former Arizona All-State high school player back to his home state with the addition of Trenton McLaughlin, a transfer from Central Connecticut State who was a All-Arizona First Team player during his prep career at Basha High School in Chandler.

McLaughlin, who will have three seasons of eligibility remaining as an incoming sophomore, is the third transfer into the Lumberjacks basketball program this spring with connections to the state. Northern Arizona previously added Xavier Fuller out of South Dakota via Mesa High School and Liam Lloyd out of Grand Canyon University.

"Trent is someone we offered as a sophomore back when I was an assistant coach," Burcar said. "When he hit the transfer portal, we reached out and he loved his visit. The one thing he'll bring to us is his versatility. He can play anywhere from the two through four in our league, and brings a couple of things that we need. He is a tough defender who will finish possessions with a defensive rebound, and he'll knock down open shots because he's an elite shooter."

McLaughlin recently finished his first season at Central Connecticut State, playing in 31 of 32 games as a true freshman. He earned a start at UConn in his collegiate debut, which wound up being the first of eight starts he made this past season.

The 6-foot-6 wing recorded seven double-digit scoring games with a high of 14 points twice at Northeast Conference foes Merrimack and Fairleigh Dickinson. In both games, McLaughlin went 4 for 6 from 3-point range.

Long-range shooting was McLaughlin's calling card as he was the Blue Devils' second-leading 3-point shooter at 39.8%. He drained 37 of 93 attempts and was Central Connecticut State's fifth-leading scorer with 5.8 points per game and 181 points total. McLaughlin also averaged 2.7 rebounds per game, tied for the team lead with 29 steals and had a positive assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.1.

While at Basha High School, he averaged 19.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as a senior and earned a spot on both the 6A First Team All-Conference and First Team All-Arizona alongside fellow incoming Lumberjacks teammate Oakland Fort, one of five incoming freshmen announced in November.

The two-time 6A All-Conference and three-time 6A Premier First Team All-Region honoree averaged 17.1 points per game and shot 44% from the field, including 196 3s. He helped Basha reach the 6A state tournament in each of his final three years.

Northern Arizona was set to send a program record of 33 student-athletes -- 17 men and 16 women -- to compete at the 2022 Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field West Regional Championship preliminary rounds in Fayetteville, Arkansas beginning Wednesday.

The men were set to begin competition on Wednesday.

Thursday (Women)

Jade Kwinn (49.32m) will open Thursday's competition with the women's javelin.

Later, the track events will begin with Bryn Morley (4:19.29) in the women's 1500-meter.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Colbert will compete in the women's 100-meter (11.36) and 200-meter (23.72) races.

Miracle Onyemaobi (53.72) will run the women's 400-meter, followed by Maggi Congdon (2:06.32) and Melanie Loff (2:05.56) in the women's 800-meter run.

Later, Jessa Hanson (33:13.14) will cap the night with the women's semifinal 10K race.

Friday (Men)

The men's semifinal triple jump and semifinal 5K will commence, while those who advanced to track quarterfinals will compete as well.

Sirr Butler (15.14m), Jack Normand (15.10m), and Mitchell Effing (15.45m) will compete in the men's triple jump, while Drew Bosley (13:42.32), Brodey Hasty (13:42.28), Jack Shea (13:44.57), and Nico Young (13:42.32) prepare for the men's semifinal 5K.

Saturday (Women)

Those who advanced to track quarterfinals will compete, while the women's semifinal steeplechase, semifinal 5K, and semifinal 4x400-meter relay commence.

Nikita Moore (10:21.78) and Jenna McCaffrey (10:13.35) will run the women's steeplechase, while Delaney Rasmussen (16:16.36), Annika Reiss (16:06.42), Meagan Van Pelt (16:11.69), Elise Stearns (15:55.43), and Jesselyn Bries (16:14.84) get ready for the 5K. LiNay Perry, Kyairra Reigh, Onyemaobi, Loff, and Congdon will compete in the women's 4x400-meter relay (3:39.05).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0