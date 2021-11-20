NAU ROUNDUP: Men's cross country wins national championship

Northern Arizona men's cross country won its second straight national championship Saturday in the NCAA DI championship meet in Tallahassee, Florida.

The title is the fifth total for the Lumberjacks, coming in the last six seasons.

Northern Arizona scored just 92 points in the 10K race, as second-place Iowa State came in second with a team score of 137.

Each of the Lumberjacks top three athletes came in 13th place or better.

Abdihamid Nur (28:52.9) finished seventh, Nico Young (28:57.5) crossed the finish line in 11th and Drew Bosley (29:13.8) placed 13th.

The Northern Arizona women also competed in Tallahassee Saturday, taking 21st overall in their championship event with a score of 532. North Carolina State won the title with 84 points in the 6K race.

Lumberjacks runners Taryn O'Neill (19:58.2) was 42nd overall, as Pipi Eitel (20:20.1) placed 75th and Jesselyn Bries (20:44.6) took 136th to round out Northern Arizona's top three finishers.

Swimming and diving

The Lumberjacks impressed the Flagstaff crowd with another dominant day at the Lumberjack Diving Invite in 1m and platforms on Saturday.

NAU, Idaho, and UC Davis all competed in 1m dives at Wall Aquatic Center. To start off the day with prelims, UC Davis' Sydney Wren placed first with a score of 279.55, coming in just 5 points off from Wren's score, Victoria Knapp took second for the Lumberjacks at 274.90.

Rounding out the 1m prelims, Maegan Jensen placed 3rd with a score of 262.45, followed by Emily Luberto in 5th at 258.85, Makenna Sammons in 6th at 255.15, and Alyssa Jones in 8th at 247.45, all qualifying for the finals. Freshman Kendall Marquez went on to the consolation round, where she placed first with 258.35.

Heading into the finals, Knapp looked for revenge from her 2nd place finish in prelims, and she took first in the 1m finals with a score of 303.30. Idaho's Emily Mack placed second with 296.95, followed by UC Davis' Taylor Hornberger at 289.90. Sammons placed fifth for NAU with a score of 286.40, followed by Jensen in fifth at 286.10.

"Everyone in consols dove better than prelims and everyone in finals dove way better, so that was nice to see. Victoria was back to her normal self, her, Maegan, Makenna, and Aly all got qualifying scores on 1-meter so that was awesome. Emily missed her qualifying score by less than a point which is disappointing but she still did a great job for us, and overall they were all consisting," Head diving coach Nikki Kelsey said.

In the afternoon session, the Lumberjacks dove one platform session. Placing in fourth, Luberto finished the platform dives with a score of 224.65, followed by teammates, Sammons in 5th at 214.00, Victoria Knapp in sixth at 213.20, Maegan Jensen in seventh at 202.65 and Kendall Marquez in eighth at 186.55.

"We did do a lot of good things, there was times when we weren't great but I really thought today the more we dove, the better we got. I think we're just going to get better and better and I look forward to seeing what happens," Kelsey said.

The Lumberjacks will be back to competition on Dec. 11, face Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0