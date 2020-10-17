NAU Roundup: Men's cross country wins invite behind Luis Grijalva's 1st-place finish

“It was Corey Gorgas’s first official collegiate cross country race, and his last 1,000 meters was one the fastest in the entire race, so he is closing very well,” Smith said.

Smith added: “We had several guys out there today running their first collegiate cross races and just opening up for us. We’re short on races right now which makes it difficult to find these guys the experience they need competing, but I was just happy to see these guys out there in Northern Arizona uniforms."

Junior Ryan Raff and All-American sophomore Drew Bosley wrapped up the scoring for the Lumberjacks.

Raff placed 14th with a time of 24:14.4 and Bosley finished at 24:18.0 in 15th, with the pair adding 21 points to the team total.

Behind Northern Arizona’s five scoring runners, the Lumberjacks also had three additional runners finish ahead of BYU’s fifth scorer. Redshirt sophomore Brodey Hasty, freshman Santiago Prosser and redshirt freshman Caleb Easton placed 18th, 19th and 27th respectively. BYU’s final scorer placed 30th.

Following the OSU Invitational, it is unclear when the Jacks will compete next.