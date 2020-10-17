NAU Roundup: Men's cross country wins invite behind Luis Grijalva's 1st-place finish

The Northern Arizona men’s cross country team opened its season with a first-place finish on the cross country 8K course at the OSU Invitational on Saturday morning with a low score of 36 points.
All-American senior Luis Grijalva crossed the finish line first overall at 23:30.2 for the Lumberjacks. He led the pack into the first 2K of race, and continued to lead at the 3K and 6K marks with an average pace of 4:43.7 per mile.
“Luis executed with a lot of patience and he ran a tactically, very smart race. We knew he was in a good place,” Northern Arizona director of cross country and track and field Mike Smith said. “The guys up front are some of the best in the country, so it was just good to affirm where he stands.”
Oklahoma State finished second as a team with 42 points and BYU took third with 59.
BYU, the defending national champion, cliched the second- and third-place individual slots with only 1.2 seconds separating Grijalva and Conner Mantz.
Sophomore All-American Abdihamid Nur was the next Lumberjack across the line in seventh. With a couple unattached Colorado men in the mix, Nur picked up five points for the Jacks.
The third Northern Arizona runner to finish was redshirt freshman Corey Gorgas. With a time of 24:13.7, he took 13th and was able to secure nine points.
“It was Corey Gorgas’s first official collegiate cross country race, and his last 1,000 meters was one the fastest in the entire race, so he is closing very well,” Smith said.
Smith added: “We had several guys out there today running their first collegiate cross races and just opening up for us. We’re short on races right now which makes it difficult to find these guys the experience they need competing, but I was just happy to see these guys out there in Northern Arizona uniforms."
Junior Ryan Raff and All-American sophomore Drew Bosley wrapped up the scoring for the Lumberjacks.
Raff placed 14th with a time of 24:14.4 and Bosley finished at 24:18.0 in 15th, with the pair adding 21 points to the team total.
Behind Northern Arizona’s five scoring runners, the Lumberjacks also had three additional runners finish ahead of BYU’s fifth scorer. Redshirt sophomore Brodey Hasty, freshman Santiago Prosser and redshirt freshman Caleb Easton placed 18th, 19th and 27th respectively. BYU’s final scorer placed 30th.
Following the OSU Invitational, it is unclear when the Jacks will compete next.
“Usually when you’re coming off a meet you have a clear path, but we don’t have that right now. We want to get back to campus safely, and we’ll be back to training when it’s safe to do so, and we’ll just be looking ahead for the next opportunity,” Smith said. “We’re really fortunate to have the chance to compete and we look forward to the future.”
Women's cross country
The women were originally slated to compete, but did not make it that far.
According to an Northern Arizona Athletics spokesperson Saturday morning, the women's team did not "meet the Big 12 protocols set for the meet." It is unclear how exactly the team did not meet protocols; they did not disclose if anyone around the program had a positive COVID-19 test or what the exact protocol issue was.
Daily Sun Sports Editor Lance Hartzler contributed to this roundup.
